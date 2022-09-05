Read full article on original website
cheeky
3d ago
Great! We need to see you patrolling our highways every day. Drivers are so bad out there! They see no patrolling officers and they do whatever they want, every day. Drunk or not!
Reply(12)
28
Tatiana Menzie
3d ago
Highway patrol needs to be out there in full force every day.. There are a lot of people driving crazy all the time…
Reply
11
Sally Rose
3d ago
Now let’s impose steeper fines and punishment for those that do drive under the influence.
Reply(1)
13
Related
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
California Highway Patrol makes arrests during first 36 hours of maximum enforcement period
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is enforcing a Maximum Enforcement Period during Labor Day weekend, which will have extra officers on duty to increase safe travel over the holiday weekend. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol, within the first 36 hours of the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol […]
NBC San Diego
Nearly 850 DUI Arrests in California So Far This Labor Day Weekend: CHP
The California Highway Patrol has made at least 848 driving under the influence arrests so far this Labor Day weekend, the law enforcement agency said Monday morning. The arrests were made during the first 50 hours of the CHP's maximum enforcement period, which is slated to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
California Man Killed in Rollover in East Idaho
SPENCER, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man was killed in a late night rollover Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out just before 10 p.m. to mile marker 180 on I-15 for a Honda car that rolled over. The 50-year-old man from La Quinta had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked southbound travel for more than five hours. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and the Clark County Bridge and Road Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
CHP makes nearly 300 DUI arrests in first 12 hours of ‘max enforcement’
DUI arrests are piling up this holiday weekend. The California Highway Patrol shared on Saturday that during the first 12 hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend they made 288 DUI arrests across the state. Numbers through Saturday haven’t been released. The increased presence of officers will continue until 11:59 p.m. on […]
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Near Hemet Quadruples in Size
The Fairview Fire, which is currently just five percent contained, is being battled by 265 fire fighters with 38 fire engines.
theavtimes.com
Authorities name 16 charged in massive EBT fraud scheme
Authorities on Tuesday named the 16 people charged in a massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, those charged are Nicolae Petrache, 48; Dumitri Florin, 47; Stefan Marin, 46;...
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Sixteen Charged in Alleged Massive EBT Fraud Scheme
Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
16 Charged in EBT Fraud Scheme Targeting Needy California Families
Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Additional MPX vaccine doses approved in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair
SAN FRANCISCO - The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California. On Thursday, San Francisco Department of Public Health said as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair – events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
KTVU FOX 2
Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour
HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Comments / 73