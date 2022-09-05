Read full article on original website
k105.com
Muhlenberg Co. man accused of driving impaired, nearly hitting police car before going airborne with kids in car
A Muhlenberg County man has been arrested for drunk driving with children in the car. According to the Central City Police Department, officers arrested 52-year-old Jefferey Rose, of Greenville, when he nearly struck a police cruiser before going airborne after hitting a ditch on Saturday afternoon. Further investigation showed Rose...
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged after police respond to fight call
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has been charged after police responded to a fight. Courtney Jackson, was charged with resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and served a warrant for probation violation. On Wednesday, Glasgow police responded to a fight complaint on McKenna Street. Officers determined that Jackson...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter. Tyler Bunch, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle and attemptive theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 2:54...
whopam.com
Driver killed in Logan County accident
A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a location on US 79 South about 2:15 a.m. and found an overturned pickup. Investigation determined 46-year old Richard Jeremy Moats of Alvaton had been driving the pickup northbound...
WBKO
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which resulted in a road closure for a few hours Thursday. Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.
WBKO
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
wcluradio.com
Horse Cave adult bookstore closed for good after investigation
HORSE CAVE — An adult bookstore in Hart County visible from Interstate 65 has been permanently closed after a court hearing last Wednesday. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the Horse Cave Adult Book Store agreed to a permanent closure and deed restriction of the store along Flint Ridge Road. The restriction prevents the future sale of explicit sexual activity and merchandise.
z93country.com
Barren County Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has led to an arrest of a Barren County Ky. man for drug trafficking. On September 6, 2022, Deputies Derek Dennis and James Barnett were assigned to work drug interdiction on East Kentucky Highway 90. At approximately 10:47 pm the Deputies observed a passenger car with expired registration plates and operating in a careless manner. The Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for those moving violations. Once approaching the vehicle, the Deputies observed a passenger being very nervous. While Deputy Barnett was speaking to the driver about the violations Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy K-9 Unit Dunya alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. The Deputies then conducted a search of the passenger and the vehicle which resulted in approximately 80.10 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being seized. While being questioned about the illegal narcotics the passenger stated the seized items belong to him.
wnky.com
Police searching for 2 accused of burglary in Todd County
TODD COUNTY, Ky. – The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals who have active warrants for their arrest. Both 27-year-old Derek Coyle Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Paige of Elkton are facing warrants for first-degree burglary in Todd County. Officials say both are suspects in additional burglaries and theft investigations.
POLICE: Car with kids goes airborne in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A man was taken into custody after police say he drunkenly crashed into a ditch. Saturday afternoon, a Central City Police Department officer on patrol says they were nearly struck head on by another car. While trying to pull over the vehicle, the officer claims the car swerved off the […]
k105.com
Caneyville man perishes in 3-vehicle accident on WK Parkway
A Caneyville man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday afternoon at approximately 12:15, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Caneyville Fire Department, and EMS responded to the wreck near the 95-mile marker of the westbound parkway. According to first responders,...
wnky.com
Fatal collision leads to death of Grayson County man
CANEYVILLE, Ky. – A man from Grayson County has died following an accident involving three vehicles. The Kentucky State Police investigated a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville on Monday around 12:10 p.m. KSP stated a 2016 Ford F350 driven by 59-year-old Jeffery Hammonds of Jackson,...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department patrolling traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the City of Glasgow through Sept. 31. The checkpoints will include but not be limited to Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. During the safety checkpoints, officers will enforce laws...
wnky.com
Bowling Green man flown to hospital following motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local man has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on U.S. 31-W Bypass. According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities stated they came into contact with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operator who could not speak to officials due to the multiple injuries he sustained.
Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
wdrb.com
Kentucky man dies in crash after pulling over to protect stalled truck driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man died in a three-car crash late Monday night on the Western Kentucky Parkway near Caneyville. In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said the driver of a pickup truck abruptly changed lanes and crashed into the back of another truck driven by 49-year-old Barry Embry of Caneyville. Embry was stopped in the slow lane behind a dump truck with mechanical issues to help protect the driver.
wcluradio.com
Missing pilot located deceased inside helicopter near Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park
PIG — A missing pilot and helicopter was located Monday shortly after 3 p.m. The pilot was deceased. Authorities were conducting flyover searches across the region most of Monday morning and early afternoon. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow by a group of hunters in Ohio County.
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
wnky.com
Traveling nurse pleading for community’s help in finding lost dog
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A traveling nurse stationed in Bowling Green is pleading for the community’s help in finding her dog Norah. Norah went missing on August 2 from the tattoo shop on the 31 W Bypass. The last alleged sightings were near Lampkin Park and Glen Lily Road this past week. Some said a tall man accompanied her.
14news.com
Crews called to fire in McLean Co. Monday
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We could learn more information on a fire in McLean County. Dispatchers say it happened on Branch Street in Calhoun. They say the call came in around 4:45 Monday afternoon. We’ll be checking in with fire officials today and bring you updates as we get...
