ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case

UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh County, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Society
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man With Long History Of Abuse Found Guilty Of Strangling Girlfriend In Bucks County: DA

A Pennsylvania man with a long history of violence was convicted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 of strangling his girlfriend in Bucks County last summer, authorities said. Evan Marquis Smith, 38, of Morrisville, was found guilty on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related offenses, in the death of Jamie Beighley, 39, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
MORRISVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Homeless Shelter
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WGAL

More than a dozen people displaced after Allentown row home fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A row home fire in Allentown, Lehigh County, displaced at least 15 people. The fire happened Monday afternoon and caused extensive damage to five homes. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire. Crews said the homes are uninhabitable and there is...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said. The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said. The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Further...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy