Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
Coroner identifies woman who died after being struck by vehicle in Allentown
The Lehigh County coroner on Wednesday morning identified the 25-year-old woman who died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle several hours earlier in the area of North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way in Allentown. Angela Yowakim, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. at St. Luke’s...
sauconsource.com
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case
UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
Allentown Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash
ALLENTOWN, PA – The Allentown Police Department is investigating pedestrian fatality that took place on...
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
PA Man With Long History Of Abuse Found Guilty Of Strangling Girlfriend In Bucks County: DA
A Pennsylvania man with a long history of violence was convicted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 of strangling his girlfriend in Bucks County last summer, authorities said. Evan Marquis Smith, 38, of Morrisville, was found guilty on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related offenses, in the death of Jamie Beighley, 39, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional police officer involved in crash while responding to call
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A police officer, another woman and a young child were injured in a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning. The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, dispatchers said. A Colonial Regional police officer...
‘She loved Dieruff:’ Family, officials remember district employee killed in crash near school
Angela Yowakim’s mother sobbed Wednesday morning as she stood steps away from the small memorial the family created to remember the bright young woman killed in a crash outside an Allentown high school. Angela Yowakim, 25, was walking to Dieruff High School on the city’s east side when she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
More than a dozen people displaced after Allentown row home fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A row home fire in Allentown, Lehigh County, displaced at least 15 people. The fire happened Monday afternoon and caused extensive damage to five homes. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire. Crews said the homes are uninhabitable and there is...
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
WOLF
Officer-involved shooting Thursday leads to investigation in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Troop N Major Case Team are conducting a joint investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Thursday. According to State Police, at around 10 AM, PSP Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Deer Drive...
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Northampton County Boy Missing For Several Days
State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days. Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car In Allentown: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Allentown, authorities said. The unidentified victim was hit near N. Irving Street and Andre Reed Way around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Allentown police said. The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Further...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0