Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
What is WeHo for the People?
We are here today to introduce a new coalition, WeHo for the People, representing residents and businesses who have come together with a shared vision of the issues facing the city and the need for change. We have come together because we love our city. It is our mission to...
smobserved.com
Mike Bonin's Mar Vista: Terrorized Walking Past a Library to the Thrift Store
Like a lot of Americans today, I do a lot of "thrifting"---seeking bargains at thrifts around the L.A. area. One of my regular stops is the Council Thrift next to the large post office on Venice Blvd. Due to the always overbearing parking enforcement on Venice---and the awkward bike lane...
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
outlooknewspapers.com
Two BUSD Leaders to Step Down
First published in the Sept. 3 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Unified School District is losing two administrators at the end of the month as Debbie Kukta and Oscar Macias recently announced that they will be stepping down from their positions. Kukta announced that she will be...
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
pasadenanow.com
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
Thrillist
The Most Exclusive Dinner Reservations to Book This Fall in LA
As summer comes to a theoretical close, people are craving something different, something more than shorts and shellfish by the sea. We’re on the hunt for unique experiences, more buttoned-up occasions, an excuse to go out and celebrate something special. There are new restaurants filling in that niche, tasting...
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.
Labor Day might be behind us, but that's no reason why this week shouldn't still feel like a holiday. Mix things up with these cool happenings. Starting today, you can get pizza on your taco or taco on your pizza in this unique foodie collaboration between Hail Mary Pizza and Trejo's Tacos. Stop into Hail Mary Pizza in Atwater Village now until the end of the month for a Mexican Pizza with barbacoa brisket, local sweet corn, and toasted coriander créma. Meanwhile, at Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood, you can feast on an Italian Taco made with Chef David’s Hail Mary meatballs along with burnt Monterey Jack, Asadero, and Mozzarella.
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Gascón Protesters Meet at Beverly Gardens Park
Protesters gathered at Beverly Gardens Park on Aug. 28 to voice their frustration that efforts to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón failed. The demonstration was organized by the Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee, the official organization spearheading the recall campaign. Protesters gathered at Beverly...
Eater
LA’s Asian Bakeries Gear-Up for Annual Mooncake Festival This Weekend
The annual Mid-Autumn Festival lands on Saturday, September 10, and Los Angeles’s Asian bakeries are cranking out mooncakes to meet demand from both longtime celebrants and those new to the tradition. While these dense delicacies are traditionally filled with seeds, nuts, dried fruits, and preserved meats with salted egg yolks in the center, some bakeries are offering more creative takes this year, including boba mooncakes at Sunmerry Bakery.
theeastsiderla.com
Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
3 Free Things to do in LA
Los Angeles is a city full of culture and things to do. Although many activities come with a fee, there are many that are free of charge. Here are 3 of the most popular:. No trip to LA would be complete without a visit to Venice Beach! The Venice Beach Boardwalk is a two-mile stretch of beachfront property that features all sorts of unique shops, food vendors, and street performers. Visitors can people-watch, go for a swim, or simply enjoy the warm California weather. Be sure to check out Muscle Beach, where you can watch bodybuilders working out in open-air gyms!
foxla.com
These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "By revealing some of the new additions...
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
Santa Clarita Radio
These Movies That Have Made Santa Clarita Famous
Due to the abundance of filming opportunities, the Santa Clarita Valley is often called “Hollywood North.” Indeed, the area is a popular location for filming a wide variety of media, including TV series, movies, music videos, and advertisements. The City of Santa Clarita’s film-friendly attitude and Film Incentive...
Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction Against Signature Gathering at Costco
A judge Wednesday granted Costco's request for a preliminary injunction against specific signature gathering groups whose members have allegedly sent unauthorized people to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses.
Popculture
Rapper Wakko the Kidd Seriously Injured in Robbery
Aspiring Los Angeles rapper Wakko the Kidd was seriously injured in a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood on Sept. 1. Another man walking with the rapper was also hospitalized for his injuries. The suspects approached the two men wearing masks and held them up at gunpoint, police said. The two...
nypressnews.com
Former L.A. controller Laura Chick blasts candidate Kenneth Mejia as an ‘extremist’
Former Los Angeles City Controller Laura Chick waded into the Nov. 8 race for her old job on Tuesday, issuing an open letter that accused candidate Kenneth Mejia of being an extremist who is “unfit for public office.”. Chick, who served as controller from 2001 to 2009 and built...
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
