Cleveland, OH

Labor Day 2022: What’s open, what’s not

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Although Labor Day is a federal holiday celebrating the American worker, several stores remain open and even offer sales during this unofficial end-of-summer weekend.

You’ll most likely see grocery stores, liquor stores and restaurants open for business but it’s best to look online before heading out the door.

What’s open

Aldi

Labor Day hours are from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., reduced from their normal hours on Mondays.

Best Buy

Stores are open for the holiday but it’s best to check with your local store before heading out in case they have reduced hours. Click here for Labor Day sales items.

Home Depot

Stores are open for business but hours may vary at each location. Check out Labor Day deals here .

Kohl’s

Stores are open for regular business hours and vary depending on your location, but are often 9 a.m – 10 p.m. Click here for Labor Day coupons that expire Sept. 5.

Lowe’s

Stores are open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., which are their regular business hours. Here’s a list of Labor Day savings .

Macy’s

Hours open for business vary by location, but stores will be open. Here are the end-of-summer savings .

Sam’s Club

Labor Day hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for club members, which is earlier than the usual Monday closing time at 8 p.m. Click here for more on the Labor Day Home Event .

Starbucks

Each location has its own hours of operation, but typically it is open.

Target

Typically, stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Check out the summer send-off sale here .

Walmart

Locations’ hours will vary. Here’s where you can find Labor Day roll-back prices for your end-of-summer bash.

What’s closed

The United States Postal Service and UPS will be closed, per usual, as well as banks that follow the Federal Reserve Schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

