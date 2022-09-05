Read full article on original website
knau.org
AG declines to defend Arizona law limiting filming of police
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he will not defend a new law that would make it a crime to record in some situations. The controversial law is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 24 and would make it illegal to film a video of police officers within 8 feet of “law enforcement” activity.
KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to eliminate state income tax
PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants Arizona to join nine other states in not having an income tax — if she can make it work. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
knau.org
Crowdfunding program aims to help Arizona teachers with classroom expenses
The Arizona Department of Education has allocated $5 million to help teachers in the state with classroom expenses they often pay for out of their own pockets. It’s part of this year’s federal COVID-19 relief funding for the nonprofit crowdfunding program DonorsChoose. It aims to provide thousands of K-12 educators statewide with money for technology, instructional materials and classroom supplies. Teacher salaries and per-pupil funding in Arizona continue to rank near the bottom of U.S. states. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman about the program and the funding challenges facing state education.
kjzz.org
Arizona COVID-19 cases drop to 4-month low
COVID-19 cases in Arizona this week dropped to the lowest level the state has seen since late April. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,666 COVID-19 cases — that’s less than half of last week’s count. Medical experts say COVID-19 cases...
12news.com
gilaherald.com
Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld
WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
kjzz.org
Lawsuit challenges law that could purge voters who are registered to vote in multiple counties
Groups that help people sign up to vote are asking a federal judge to block a new state law that could leave some people without any registration. It also has a provision making it a felony to register another person without checking if they are signed up somewhere else. Attorney...
‘I don’t recognize that party anymore’: Election denialism at epicenter of Arizona midterm elections
Republican primary voters in Arizona nominated four statewide candidates who questioned President Biden's electoral victory in Arizona: Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for Senate, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem for Secretary of State. If elected, these individuals will be in power for the 2024 presidential election, and could have key roles to play in certifying results in a state that could decide the presidency. Sept. 7, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Representative Diego Espinoza Drops from Unopposed Arizona Senate Race, Leaves Seat Open to Write-In Candidates
Arizona State Representative Diego Espinoza (D-Tolleson) announced last week that he would resign from the Arizona House, despite winning the August primary election for a seat in the Senate, leaving no one on the ballot. “Today, I announced my resignation to my seat in the Arizona House effective Monday, September...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
knau.org
A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan officials are now investigating
Harri Hursti has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but the one he purchased on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online. "We are actively working with law enforcement...
Arizona justice of the peace resolves allegations over gun incident
PHOENIX — An Arizona justice of the peace has resolved misconduct allegations with the state after he was accused of using extensive profanity and discharging a gun near a civilian. The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday it would not continue to pursue charges against Pima County Justice of...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
'The truth will prevail’ in Arizona elections, says Democratic Sec. State candidate
Adrian Fontes, Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss his proposals to combat election denialism in the state. Fontes suggests inviting election deniers into the Secretary of State’s office and “see the people” running elections and “learn” the election systems. Sept. 7, 2022.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
AZFamily
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
knau.org
Navajo Tribal Utility Authority gets $50 million for broadband improvements
The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get nearly $51 million to connect more than 27,000 homes to broadband services. The funds are part of a $105 million grant known as the “Internet for All” initiative to five tribal entities in Arizona. The grant will fund the 11 new...
