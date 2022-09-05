ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

AG declines to defend Arizona law limiting filming of police

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he will not defend a new law that would make it a crime to record in some situations. The controversial law is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 24 and would make it illegal to film a video of police officers within 8 feet of “law enforcement” activity.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to eliminate state income tax

PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants Arizona to join nine other states in not having an income tax — if she can make it work. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Crowdfunding program aims to help Arizona teachers with classroom expenses

The Arizona Department of Education has allocated $5 million to help teachers in the state with classroom expenses they often pay for out of their own pockets. It’s part of this year’s federal COVID-19 relief funding for the nonprofit crowdfunding program DonorsChoose. It aims to provide thousands of K-12 educators statewide with money for technology, instructional materials and classroom supplies. Teacher salaries and per-pupil funding in Arizona continue to rank near the bottom of U.S. states. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman about the program and the funding challenges facing state education.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases drop to 4-month low

COVID-19 cases in Arizona this week dropped to the lowest level the state has seen since late April. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,666 COVID-19 cases — that’s less than half of last week’s count. Medical experts say COVID-19 cases...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Arizona man’s sentence of 292 years for burglary upheld

WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court said a 292-year sentence for a string of nonviolent burglaries over three months in Bullhead City was not “grossly disproportionate” to the crime and did not violate the Eighth Amendment. A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel of judges...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Community Health#Health Centers#Reimbursement#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Medical Insurance#Health Insurance#General Health#Cronkite News
NBC News

‘I don’t recognize that party anymore’: Election denialism at epicenter of Arizona midterm elections

Republican primary voters in Arizona nominated four statewide candidates who questioned President Biden's electoral victory in Arizona: Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for Senate, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem for Secretary of State. If elected, these individuals will be in power for the 2024 presidential election, and could have key roles to play in certifying results in a state that could decide the presidency. Sept. 7, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
12 News

Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy