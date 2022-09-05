The Daily Money: Job growth still surging despite worries over a recession

Happy Labor Day, Daily Money readers. Enjoy that final beach day or barbecue of summer! It's Brett Molina back with your top headlines.

The obvious question that pops up on Labor Day and any other holiday: what's open? Some places such as postal offices or banks might scale back hours in honor of the holiday. As for restaurants , most of them are open Monday. One exception is Chick-fil-A, which will operate under limited hours.

While most of us equate Labor Day with the end of summer and the start of the school year, the holiday's roots date back to the nineteenth century as a way to celebrate American workers.

Job growth is on a hot streak 🔥 🔥 🔥

Inflation remains high, consumers are moderating spending, and the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates. Yet none of it has stopped employers from adding workers . Last month, the economy added 315,000 jobs. Although it's much lower than the 526,000 jobs added in July, it's still historically robust, and translates to an average 438,000 monthly advances this year. There are several reasons job growth hasn't slowed, including worker shortages and companies still catching up from the pandemic.

📰 More stories you shouldn't miss 📰

A "shocking loss." The CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond died by suicide in New York, officials said .

Bottoms up. Celebrity-backed booze still packs a lot of buzz .

Apple's next iPhone. What to know about the tech giant's Wednesday event .

Love hiking? These are the top 10 national parks with the best trails .

🍔 Today's Menu 🍔

Since it's a holiday, it feels like a great day to fire up the grill. But before you throw down that first burger, hot dog, or piece of chicken, make sure you follow these grilling safety tips . Also, save me a hot dog, please and thank you.

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Job growth still surging despite worries over a recession