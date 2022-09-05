ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NJ

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qQkd_0hilrntl00
Lodi ambulance Photo Credit: Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi.

The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a fractured spine, a collapsed lung and broken ribs, among other injuries, a close friend of both told Daily Voice.

He got banged, bruised and scraped but wasn't as seriously injured, she said.

Police from Lodi, Maywood and Rochelle Park responded along with members of the Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad, the friend said.

to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.

Comments / 26

Bridgeman
3d ago

Sorry to hear this. Wish her the best,BUT WHEN WILL THESE MOTOTCYCLE RIDERS LEARN THE DANGERS? Many of them drive too fast and wrecklessly.

Reply(4)
5
champfully
3d ago

sad.....just cause your an adult doesn't mean motorcycles are safe. just cause there sold doesn't mean there safe.....they save no one and kill many a good rider...give it up, it's a ride like the lottery but waiting to lose it all! good luck!

Reply
4
Oliver co
3d ago

Patch of gravel, need more streets sweeping our roads are a mess everywhere in NJ This is the time of year when they should be in the best shape of all and they still are lousy

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Two Pedestrians Struck In Two-Car Crash In Elizabeth

Two pedestrians were hospitalized in a two-car crash in Elizabeth Thursday, Sept. 8, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Newark and North Avenues, a city police spokeswoman said. Both pedestrians were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation. to follow Daily...
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, NJ
City
Fair Lawn, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Saddle Brook, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Maywood, NJ
City
Rochelle Park, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Accidents
Fair Lawn, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Crews Douse Hunterdon County Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Fire crews in Hunterdon County quickly doused a car that went up in flames during the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, authorities said. The Raritan Township Fire Company responded to the blaze on Cider Mill Circle in the township and confirmed a well-involved engine fire, the department said. Crew members...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

Pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 36 near Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, according to the state Department of Transporation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed, the DOT said. CHECK...
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

SUVs Collide, Topple Traffic Light In Midland Park

A driver was hospitalized after two SUVs collided at a Midland Park intersection, taking out a traffic light in the process. A Chevy Tahoe slammed into the light pole in the collision with a Dodge Durango at the corner of Erie and Franklin avenues around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wipes#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Garfield Lodi
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95

A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
FORT LEE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ocscanner.news

KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
KEYPORT, NJ
NJ.com

78-year-old N.J. woman killed, husband injured in crash, cops say

An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
ocscanner.news

COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB

Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
COLTS NECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
356K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy