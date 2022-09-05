Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

Lodi ambulance Photo Credit: Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi.

The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a fractured spine, a collapsed lung and broken ribs, among other injuries, a close friend of both told Daily Voice.

He got banged, bruised and scraped but wasn't as seriously injured, she said.

Police from Lodi, Maywood and Rochelle Park responded along with members of the Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Rescue Squad, the friend said.

to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.