52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville
A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
longisland.com
Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of September 8
Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Jinsop R. Parra-Gutama, 30, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 16, at 12:08 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI. According to police, at 11:41 p.m., police pulled him over while he was driving east on Cedar Street after seeing his driver’s side window was shattered and the driver side mirror broken in what appeared to have been a prior accident. Police said he appeared to have been drinking and arrested him. John Brown, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 23 at 9:28 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor ... 1 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95
A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
News 12
Police: Suspects in multiple Westchester smash-and-grabs may be connected
Police are searching for suspects in two Westchester communities after a series of attempted smash and grabs. Yonkers police tell News 12 a group of men tried to get into Papas Gold City Jewelers on Central Avenue in Yonkers on Wednesday afternoon. The owner didn't want to speak on camera...
Manorville man seriously injured after hitting tree in Bellport
Police say Lester Russell Jr., 40, was driving a Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue in Bellport around 11:30 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into a tree.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two arrested in Valley Stream after driver runs away from police
Two men face multiple charges after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a police chase of the driver who allegedly struck two officers before being taken into custody, according to police. Police officers pulled over a Honda heading west on W. Merrick Road for illegally tinted windows on Sept. 3 around 7:15 p.m.
longisland.com
Four Break into Hewlett Harbor Country Club, Steal $750 in Tennis Gear, Cops Say
The Fourth Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 8:52 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Hewlett Harbor. According to Detectives, four male subjects entered the Seawane Country Club tennis shop located at 1300 Club Drive through an unlocked window and removed approximately $750.00 worth of merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.
'Irate' 24-Year-Old Assaults Officer During Arrest In Hewlett, Police Say
A Long Island man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an arrest. Nassau County Police were called at around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, with reports of an “irate” man causing a disturbance at a home in Hewlett, near Hewlett and Yale avenues.
longisland.com
Manhattan Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Manhattan female for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM in Inwood. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers were on patrol when they observed a black 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, no front license plate and a defective headlight traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard near the intersection of Bayview Avenue.
'Irate man' injures LI officer while resisting arrest
A belligerent man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Nassau County police officer while resisting his arrest.
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
NBC New York
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified
Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
Police: Sculpture stolen in Patchogue
Police are searching for who is responsible for stealing a sculpture in Patchogue Arts Council Sculpture Garden on Terry Street.
longisland.com
SCPD Seeking Man Who Used Fake Check to Purchase Vehicle in West Babylon
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a car in West Babylon last month. A man used a fraudulent check to purchase a 2008 Ford F350 utility...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
longisland.com
Nassau DA: Floral Park Man Charged in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Jericho Turnpike
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced the indictment of a Floral Park man on charges including manslaughter, for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs at a high rate of speed and crashing into a vehicle on Jericho Turnpike, killing the driver, in December 2021. Arhum Tanveer, 19,...
danspapers.com
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
