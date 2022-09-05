ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MELVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
MONTAUK, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of September 8

Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Jinsop R. Parra-Gutama, 30, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 16, at 12:08 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI. According to police, at 11:41 p.m., police pulled him over while he was driving east on Cedar Street after seeing his driver’s side window was shattered and the driver side mirror broken in what appeared to have been a prior accident. Police said he appeared to have been drinking and arrested him. John Brown, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 23 at 9:28 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor ... 1 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95

A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
FORT LEE, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Two arrested in Valley Stream after driver runs away from police

Two men face multiple charges after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a police chase of the driver who allegedly struck two officers before being taken into custody, according to police. Police officers pulled over a Honda heading west on W. Merrick Road for illegally tinted windows on Sept. 3 around 7:15 p.m.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Four Break into Hewlett Harbor Country Club, Steal $750 in Tennis Gear, Cops Say

The Fourth Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred at 8:52 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Hewlett Harbor. According to Detectives, four male subjects entered the Seawane Country Club tennis shop located at 1300 Club Drive through an unlocked window and removed approximately $750.00 worth of merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.
HEWLETT, NY
longisland.com

Manhattan Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Manhattan female for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM in Inwood. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers were on patrol when they observed a black 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, no front license plate and a defective headlight traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard near the intersection of Bayview Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway Identified

Two men in their 60s -- a 67-year-old rabbi from New York and a 68-year-old man from New Jersey -- died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway, according to authorities and colleagues.
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
MONTAUK, NY

