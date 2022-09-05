Read full article on original website
Railbound is an adorable puzzler from the same dev behind Golf Peaks, out now on Android
Afterburn, the studio behind Golf Peaks, has released a new game titled Railbound. Golf Peaks is one of our favorite Android puzzle games, and the developers have channeled that energy into the equally addicting Railbound. It's an adorable puzzle game where you'll direct a pair of dogs on a train journey worldwide.
Here are the 10 indie Android games you'll want to pick up this weekend
Looking for some new games to pick up and play this weekend? Google has wrapped up its month-long Indie Games Festival, announcing ten winning titles from across Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Take a look and see if any of these numbers interest you. The winners came from fields of...
Atmospheric platformer Lucky Luna is the latest original Netflix game, out now on Android
Netflix's growing collection of mobile games may have started small, but the company is committed to growing its collection. Netflix is adding new games to its Netflix Games service this month, the first of which is Lucky Luna, a vertically scrolling pixel platformer inspired by folklore. Announced today at Gamespot's Mobile Showcase, it's an attractive addition to a lineup growing in quality.
The top 10 Android party games
New apps have been added to this roundup. Android offers a wide variety of great games, including a range of party games to help make your social events a hit. Android party games can get everyone playing within minutes, so you can keep the vibe alive without interruption. You also won't have to worry about who or who can't play, as all anyone needs to play these games is their phone, and some require only one device.
Our favorite Android game mods
Modding lets you experience a video game from an entirely new angle. Mods are most prevalent on PC games, where the game files are accessible to all users. Modders add, tweak, or remove files to change how the game works. Android games don't offer the same modding capability as PC games, but with a little effort, you can install mods just like you're on your desktop.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Asus Zenfone 9 pre-orders are open, but it’s complicated to buy one
The Asus Zenfone 9 was revealed in July, but those in the US may have to wait until October to get their hands on the phone. Asus opened pre-orders for the phone at the end of last week and it’s a remarkably complicated if not confusing situation to get your hands on one of these new phones. Fortunately, the bottom line is that you can reserve the phone and claim a bonus perk right now on Amazon.
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
OnePlus rumored to launch one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based phones
The OnePlus 10T debuted just one month ago with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and lightning-fast charging, but you know what also moves as fast as lightning? The company's smartphone release cycle. The OnePlus 10 Pro isn't just one of the best smartphones of 2022, it was also one of the first, launching in China back in January, before phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 were even announced. Now there's a chance that OnePlus may be interested in getting started even earlier for the 11 series, and a new rumor suggests it might be planning to launch a phone running some next-gen silicon before the year's out.
