kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One hundred one calls for service for the Chillicothe Police Department on Wednesday included traffic stops, business checks, and numerous follow-up investigations. 12:19 AM, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Business 36 Highway. The driver had a suspended driver’s license. During a consent search of the vehicle Officers located suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located a large number of tools inside the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest.
kchi.com
St Joseph Man Arrested On Livingston Co Warrant
A St. Joseph Man wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear was arrested by St. Joseph Police. Sheriff Steve Cox reports 30-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Bosley was arrested by St. Joseph Police on Monday on a warrant issued in May of 2021 for alleged failure to appear on a 2019 charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Child’s Death Due in Buchanan County Court
A Saint Joseph man reportedly charged with killing his daughter will appear in court later this month. Court documents say Dustin Lee Beechner faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Records list that charge from last Friday. The court denied Beechner’s bond.
kchi.com
Brookfield Woman Sentence To 30 Years On Abuse/Neglect and Manslaughter Charge
A Brookfield woman will spend at least 25.5 years in prison. In late July, Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of Abuse/Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter in the First Degree, Abuse of a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, in a Livingston County Jury Trial.
mycouriertribune.com
Deputies investigated for intoxication at lake conference
CLAY COUNTY — A sheriff’s office internal investigation was launched into two Clay County deputies after a video of their possible drunken behavior during a traffic safety training conference was posted to social media. The video appears to have been posted to social media by one of the deputies in the video.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gilman City Man Arrested On FTA Warrant
A Gilman City man was arrested Monday on a failure to appear warrant. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 24-year-old Gilman City resident Treigh M. Fehring at 9:39 A.M. Monday on a Grundy County arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree assault. Fehring...
Arrests made in string of car thefts in Buchanan County and St. Joseph
Two men have been arrested, accused of car theft in Buchanan County and St. Joseph as well as roaming neighborhoods, seeking to rifle through cars for anything they can steal. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says his deputies received a call while aggressively patrolling areas, looking for the suspects. Deputies located a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man very early Wednesday morning in Creek Crossing.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Orrick Man Monday on Felony Trio in Ray County
Troopers report the arrest of an Orrick man early Monday in Ray County on three felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 32-year-old Kenny R. King around 12:09 Monday morning on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and felony driving while revoked or suspended.
kttn.com
Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10
The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Child Injured in Gentry County Accident
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
northwestmoinfo.com
Minnesota Man Wanted for Attacking Bethany Resident Extradited Back to Missouri
BETHANY, MO – The Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault that is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail has been extradited back to the State of Missouri. Twenty-two-year old Baley Turner was given a 30 day...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on warrant for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on September 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-seven-year-old Cody James Burchett’s original charges included the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stopping by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and driving while revoked or suspended. Another original charge was a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Pair of Warrant Arrests Monday In The Area
The Highway Patrol says they made a pair of warrant arrests in the area Monday. The first of the arrests happened at 2:50 P.M. in DeKalb County when Troopers arrested 43-year-old St. Joseph resident Crystal L. Melton on two Buchanan County arrest warrants for probation violations. Melton was booked into...
kmaland.com
Nodaway County man injured in motorcycle accident
(Conception Junction) -- A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Lane Reidlinger of Conception Junction was westbound on Route T near U.S. Highway 136 at the city limits of Conception Junction around 5 a.m. Authorities say the motorcycle then lost control causing Reidlinger to be ejected from the vehicle -- which came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route T.
kmaland.com
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
kttn.com
Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
kq2.com
Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two male suspects, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, have been taken into custody and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the Sherriff's office, deputies responded to Creek Crossing around 4:30am on Wednesday on...
kttn.com
Judge in Linn County Circuit Court sentences Texas man to 10-years in prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports one man was sentenced and another was found guilty in court on September 6th. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Brooks of Loudon, Texas was found guilty of the felonies of first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree property damage. He was sentenced to 10 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
