Read full article on original website
Stephanie Scoles
3d ago
Man what happened to Antioch? When I was growing up in the 90s it used to be a nice place to live. Now there’s at least 2 shootings every month. I feel like going around Antioch and giving all the houses and apartments the book and movie the hate you give! These people that live by the gun are gonna die by the gun and live a very short life. It’s so sad what this city and this world has turned into!
Reply(2)
3
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Man Charged in Pittsburg Road Rage Shooting That Wounded 12-Year-Old
PC 26100(c) – Shooting from a Vehicle. PC 245(b) – Assault with Deadly Weapon – Semi-Automatic Firearm. PC 25850(a) – Possession of a Loaded Firearm – Public Place. On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg.
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police
Police say 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, called authorities and was taken into custody near Coalinga after surrendering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 injured in shooting and armored car heist at San Leandro Kaiser, police say; suspect at large
A suspect remains at large after a shooting at Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro on Wednesday that left an armored car guard in critical condition.
Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside the Kaiser campus located at 2500 Merced Street. The shooting occurred just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain portions of the hospital are on “lockdown” as a precaution so police can collect evidence, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed to death in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman in her 20s on Wednesday evening was stabbed to death in Oakland near Elmhurst Park and police said they have detained a "person of interest." The stabbing occurred at 5:30 p.m. and police were flagged down to help as they were headed to another call, Oakland police spokeswoman Kim Armstead said.
Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1
OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Former Stockton Police Officer accused of double homicide
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police. Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in. Williams […]
kalw.org
State Attorney General to investigate death of man in Antioch police custody
Quinto was a 30-year-old Filipino American veteran suffering from a mental health crisis on Dec. 23, 2020, when Antioch police arrived at his home. Officers were responding to a report that Quinto was having a dispute with his mother. On Friday, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton decided against...
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
KCRA.com
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying
DUBLIN, Calif. — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff's deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr.,...
Stockton police searching for suspected burglar
STOCKTON - Police in Stockton are asking for the public's help to catch a suspected burglar. On August 11, 2022, an unknown male suspect burglarized a business in the 3200 block of W March Lane, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. Police did not say whether anything was stolen from the business or if any damage was caused by the burglar.Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact police Detective Sandrio at 937-8585 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown, armored truck guard shot
Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center is on lockdown following a shooting nearby just before noon. Reports say an armored truck guard had just picked up money and was on his way back to the truck when he was shot.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Alameda County Sheriff Deputy Surrenders After Dublin Double Homicide
On Wednesday, Sept 7 at 12:45 am, Dublin Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Dublin Police found a male and...
Three arrested in connection to Livermore catalytic converter thefts
(KRON) — Three suspect from Stockton were arrested in Livermore on Monday in connection with two catalytic converter thefts that day, according to a social media post from the Livermore Police Department. Officers with Livermore PD responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on North Canyons Parkway. Another officer […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
17-year-old killed in Antioch drive-by shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of […]
Comments / 6