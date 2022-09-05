ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIII 3News

Comments / 6

Related
KIII 3News

False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital

ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Labor Day#Violent Crime
corpuschristicronica.com

Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police

A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Gun confiscated from student at Calallen High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School went on lockdown this afternoon after a student was caught with a gun on campus, the district confirmed to 3NEWS. Calallen ISD officials said just after 1 p.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a gun. The campus went into lockdown procedures and the student was quickly detained and the gun confiscated, Calallen ISD said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Student finds small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at W.C. Andrews Elementary School reported seeing a small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the school. School officials along with the Portland Police Department responded and quickly arrived to the scene where the handgun was found....
KTRE

WWII Veteran Remains Arrive in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) — Larry Mayfield waited patiently for the important arrival of Southwest Flight 31. Moments began to feel like years. And that’s perfectly appropriate for a hero’s homecoming that should have happened 77 years ago. During WWII, Sergeant Herald Ray Boyd — a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Traffic signal construction will begin soon at busy intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic signal construction will be taking place at the intersection of Kostoryz Rd. and Masterson Dr. Wednesday, September 14. With a new high school nearby, and the potential for even more residential development, Renee Couture, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works, told 3NEWS a traffic signal was needed to help with the increased activity they're seeing in the community lately.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Heavy traffic as Highway 181 north is shut down for major crash north of Beeville

BEEVILLE, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 181 near West King Lane, north of Beeville, as emergency crews work to investigate and clear a major crash. The Bee County Fire Department posted to social media that the highway will most likely be shut down for several hours and sheriff's deputies are rerouting traffic down E. King Lane to Beck Lane and back to Highway 181 south.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy