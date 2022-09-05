Read full article on original website
False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital
ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
Multiple people shot at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd., officials confirm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least three people were shot at the Burger King on Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed. Officers were called to the restaurant around 1:19 p.m. Public Information Officer Travis Pace with the CCPD said...
Newman pleads guilty to Barrera Street murder in 2021
He will serve his 20-year sentences for aggravated assault and murder concurrently after killing Albert Regino in 2021.
Calallen High School student with gun struggles with police
A Calallen High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. at Calallen High School located at 4001 Wildcat Drive, police sent out an emergency code after a student was approached by police near the baseball field when a struggle ensued between officer and student.
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
Gun confiscated from student at Calallen High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School went on lockdown this afternoon after a student was caught with a gun on campus, the district confirmed to 3NEWS. Calallen ISD officials said just after 1 p.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a gun. The campus went into lockdown procedures and the student was quickly detained and the gun confiscated, Calallen ISD said.
Kleberg County Sheriff recovering in hospital after being hit by vehicle
Officials said Kirkpatrick was outside his own vehicle in front of his residence when a vehicle hit him from behind.
Theft charges dismissed against chef and former local restaurant owner
A judge dismisses theft charges against restaurant owner who fed many impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Student finds small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at W.C. Andrews Elementary School reported seeing a small handgun while walking to school Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the school. School officials along with the Portland Police Department responded and quickly arrived to the scene where the handgun was found....
Port Aransas fishing captain dies in boating accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a devastating day in the fishing community after the loss of local fishing boat captain, Gary Cooper. Cooper was the victim of a boating accident early that day when another boat collided with his own, knocking him into the water. James Joseph and...
Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break. A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall. The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews...
Cones block of sinkhole in Corpus Christi street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, beware! A sinkhole has opened up on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane. The hole has been marked off by cones by city officials. Use caution if you have to travel in the area. There is no word on when the hole may be filled...
First responders climb steps of Whataburger Field to remember those who passed on 9/11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field held the 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Workout Sunday morning. It was an opportunity for both first responders and the public to show their support for those who lost their lives on this day, 21 years ago during the tragedy in New York City.
WWII Veteran Remains Arrive in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) — Larry Mayfield waited patiently for the important arrival of Southwest Flight 31. Moments began to feel like years. And that’s perfectly appropriate for a hero’s homecoming that should have happened 77 years ago. During WWII, Sergeant Herald Ray Boyd — a...
Roadwork soon to begin as the City of Corpus Christi targets pothole concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has their work cut out for them as the Public Works Department works to fix more than 400 potholes reported around town. The city's pothole issue has been ongoing for some time now, with no help from the recent rain.
Traffic signal construction will begin soon at busy intersection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic signal construction will be taking place at the intersection of Kostoryz Rd. and Masterson Dr. Wednesday, September 14. With a new high school nearby, and the potential for even more residential development, Renee Couture, Interim Assistant Director of Public Works, told 3NEWS a traffic signal was needed to help with the increased activity they're seeing in the community lately.
Heavy traffic as Highway 181 north is shut down for major crash north of Beeville
BEEVILLE, Texas — Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 181 near West King Lane, north of Beeville, as emergency crews work to investigate and clear a major crash. The Bee County Fire Department posted to social media that the highway will most likely be shut down for several hours and sheriff's deputies are rerouting traffic down E. King Lane to Beck Lane and back to Highway 181 south.
Powell gets life in prison for attempted capital murder of Corpus Christi police officer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Corpus Christi police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison. Joshua Powell pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in August of 2022. He was accused opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance call in August 2021.
