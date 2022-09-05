The Eagles have their first regular season game in a little less than a week. They face the Detroit Lions, who could be a surprise team in 2022. The Eagles will be away for this game, which favors the Lions. In addition, the spread as of this writing is in favor of the Eagles by four points. However, do not be surprised if this spread gets lower closer to game day. The article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ first regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO