Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Week 2 News and Notes
The college football season is here. Every week, different news and notes will pop up, which will affect what happens on the field and off it. Here are the college football week 2 news and notes. LSU Defensive Lineman Maason Smith Out for Season. LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith injured...
College Football Playoff Bracketology September 6
Each week teams will be fighting for position in an effort to make the College Football Playoff. The teams will be ranked each week, but what matters most is who they have played and beaten already on the field. Preseason rankings will not be taken into consideration here. Here is College Football Playoff Bracketology September 6.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Wide Reciever Rankings
The 2022-23 NFL season is about to begin which means that fantasy football is back! Usually in the first week of the season fantasy football players tend to play the players they originally drafted to be their starters. However, since every week is important it would be irresponsible to start a player with a rough matchup over a player with a more favorable one because he was drafted to be a starter. Here are fantasy football week 1 wide receiver rankings.
Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 1
One of the biggest strategies in fantasy football is streaming defenses. Each week owners will look at matchups and make waiver wire acquisitions to find their starting defense. Here are fantasy football defenses to stream in week 1. (Note: All defense mentioned are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement from NFL
Emmanuel Sanders has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons in the league. He played for five teams during his NFL tenure and managed to win the Super Bowl during the 2014-2015 season. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday. Sanders declared for...
Is Saints Row Worth It?
Since the launch of Saints Row, its been receiving much backlash as the game is filled with bugs and unresponsive AI. Aside from that, fans feel like the game was underwhelming as expectations for the game’s reboot weren’t met. After a week and spending over 30 hours in the Saints Row reboot and one review later, I’m here to tell veteran and potential new fans if the new Saints Row is worth it.
The Seattle Mariners’ Top 3 Prospects
Every season MLB.com puts out a new list of every team’s top 100 prospects. The list for Seattle will have some new faces since the team trades away prospects including SS Edwin Arroyo and SS Noevili Marte to acquire P Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. That being said, meet the top three ranked prospects in the Seattle Mariners organization.
NBA 2K23 The G.O.A.T- Everything To Know
Just like in the previous year NBA 2K23 will be hitting the ocean. The G.O.A.T will be the newest neighborhood in NBA 2K23. Replacing the Cancha Del Mar, The G.O.A.T will only be made available to current-gen consoles. The G.O.A.T is bringing enhancements to the quality of the Neighborhood by...
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Eagles’ Game Preview: Detroit Lions
The Eagles have their first regular season game in a little less than a week. They face the Detroit Lions, who could be a surprise team in 2022. The Eagles will be away for this game, which favors the Lions. In addition, the spread as of this writing is in favor of the Eagles by four points. However, do not be surprised if this spread gets lower closer to game day. The article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ first regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
NFL Week 1 Picks Against the Spread
Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams. The opening game of the season features the Bills against the Rams. Buffalo added Von Miller and are continuing to rise. The Rams are replacing quite a few players from last year’s Super Bowl team, including Miller, Andrew Whitworth and Robert Woods. The Bills will be hungry for this win.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0