GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO