El Dorado County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire burns more than 46K acres, firefighters make progress on containment

A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames. The Mosquito Fire started on the evening of Sept. 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir. The Oxbow Reservoir is about 11 miles east of the community of Foresthill. Foresthill is located about 20 miles northwest of Auburn.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County. Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, it's difficult to accurately map because of the smoke, but the fire has burned at least 29,585 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
El Dorado County, CA
El Dorado County, CA
El Dorado County, CA
El Dorado County, CA
ABC10

11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so far. More than 11,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as 5,848 structures remain under threat.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Cosumnes River bridge project finishes two years early

The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, is fully open for motorists more than two years ahead of schedule, Caltrans announced on Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans...
ELK GROVE, CA
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

