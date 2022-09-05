Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire burns more than 46K acres, firefighters make progress on containment
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames. The Mosquito Fire started on the evening of Sept. 6 near Mosquito Ridge Road on the north side of the Oxbow Reservoir. The Oxbow Reservoir is about 11 miles east of the community of Foresthill. Foresthill is located about 20 miles northwest of Auburn.
Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County. Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, it's difficult to accurately map because of the smoke, but the fire has burned at least 29,585 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
11,000 forced from homes due to Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps, evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Authorities said crews faced an increase in fire activity Sunday after a smoke inversion lifted over much of the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire burning in both Placer and El Dorado counties has scorched 46,837 acres and is just 10% contained so far. More than 11,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as 5,848 structures remain under threat.
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 46,587 acres. While […]
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
Evacuation orders in effect for Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
In the Sierra, the Mosquito Fire has scorched at least 11 square miles and force evacuations for some 2,500 residents in Placer and El Dorado counties.
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
Elk Grove Citizen
Cosumnes River bridge project finishes two years early
The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99, south of Elk Grove, is fully open for motorists more than two years ahead of schedule, Caltrans announced on Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans...
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
KCRA.com
Football games across Sacramento region canceled due to poor air quality from Mosquito Fire smoke
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smoke from the massive Mosquito Fire burning in El Dorado and Placer counties has led to poor air quality across the Sacramento region. The result is that Friday night football is not happening for many schools. According to the California Interscholastic Federation, any area with an...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
