WMUR.com
Drought, invasive insects weaken New Hampshire trees, raise risk of outages
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Trees weakened by drought and insects in New Hampshire are causing safety and power concerns, utility officials said. After a summer of significant drought in much of the state, trees are less vigorous, weaker and more vulnerable to invasive insects. The spongy moth caterpillar has defoliated acres in some areas, while ash trees can be killed in two years by the emerald ash borer.
WMUR.com
Rain tapers off in New Hampshire; sunny, dry stretch ahead
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The rain continued for many New Hampshire communities for a second straight day Tuesday, but it will taper off for most before sunset. Several communities picked up 1-3" of rainfall. A soaking rainfall is just what we needed to make a dent in the ongoing drought.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Hurricane Earl to become 'major' soon | Here's what that means for Maine this weekend
MAINE, USA — The National Hurricane Center's latest observation of Hurricane Earl puts it 440 miles south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northward with max sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is easy to see on the water vapor satellite imagery as it churns in the Atlantic...
WMTW
Out-of-state E-ZPass mix-up leaves New England woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts motorist has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have spent so many...
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
WMUR.com
Video: Heavy rain to continue through Tuesday across parts of New Hampshire
After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day ends up soggy and cool with the potential of some heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. After already picking over an inch or two of rain...
Heavy rain Tuesday could lead to flash flooding in Massachusetts
Persistent rain, turning heavy at times, is expected throughout Massachusetts Tuesday and it could lead to some localized flash flooding. Following a drought-filled summer, permeated by only passing thunderstorms, Massachusetts is expecting a day of heavy rain after precipitation first started moving into the state on Labor Day. The National...
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History
It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts
So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
Register Citizen
CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm
The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Rain is expected to continue Wednesday before the sun makes its return on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Experts say the rain...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
WBUR
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
NewsTimes
Flood advisory for New London County, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wet and stormy Labor Day forecast has prompted the National Weather Service to have a flood watch in effect for the entire state until Tuesday evening. Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for southern Connecticut, including New...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
iheart.com
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
WMTW
Maine's forecasting lobster predicts an early winter
BELFAST, Maine — Summer is just winding down, but Maine's famous forecasting crustacean says winter is on its way. In what has become an annual tradition, Passy Pete, a lobster in Belfast, predicted on Monday an early winter as opposed to another six weeks of summer. During the ritual,...
