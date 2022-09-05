ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Farrell and Gleeson reunite with Martin McDonagh in Venice

By LINDSEY BAHR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFuj4_0hilodOW00
1 of 10

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Martin McDonagh has returned to the Venice International Film Festival with “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is having its world premiere Monday night in competition.

It’s his first film since “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and a reunion with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Farrell on Monday said that he and McDonagh have talked about working together again, and they have a “mature agreement” where they’ll accept if the other wants to pass.

And yet, Farrell said, he also can’t imagine “ever passing on anything (McDonagh) writes because he’s such an extraordinary writer and I’m always so deeply moved emotionally and psychologically by the worlds he creates and the characters that he designs.”

The film is set in 1923 on a remote island off Ireland’s west coast. It tells a story about longtime friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) at a fraught moment when Colm suddenly decides to end the relationship. He’s decided that Padraic is dull, and Padraic, in turn, is shattered.

“It’s hard to ghost someone on an island,” Farrell laughed. His character, he said, is the “human manifestation of a little donkey.”

Kerry Condon plays Padraic’s sister Siobhan and Barry Keoghan is the tormented young Dominic, who try to help Padraic mend things.

“He has an innocence where he can’t comprehend why his friend of so many years has cut him out,” Farrell said. “It shakes him to his core ... He lives in a beautiful life and that beauty is taken away by Brendan’s Colm.”

Gleeson liked how the film examined male friendship in a different way. But, he said, despite the time that it’s set in, it is a “modern film” in how it presents these two friends.

“The way the idea that these men would talk to each other in a natural way about feelings is debatable if it would transpire at that point,” Gleeson said.

The film also marks McDonagh’s first production in Ireland, which he said was “a dream of mine.” They shot mostly in Inishmore, where his father was from. And before production started, they had several weeks of rehearsals in Galway. Farrell said it “felt so beautiful to be back where Martin’s plays had been performed.”

Venice is a bit of a good luck charm for McDonagh, who in 2017 received the festival’s top screenwriting prize for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which would go on to be a box office smash, get him a best picture and screenplay nomination at the Oscars and win two acting Oscars for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is competing for the Golden Lion and other top awards this year, against films like Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” before it opens in theaters on Oct. 21.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival runs through Sept. 10.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

___

For more on the Venice Film Festival, visit: www.apnews.com/VeniceFilmFestival

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Brendan Fraser ‘sobbed’ during six-minute standing ovation at Venice screening of The Whale

Brendan Fraser had an emotional response to receiving a standing ovation for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. Fraser underwent a dramatic physical transformation to play the role of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, in the new psychological drama from the Black Swan director. Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t featured in a lead role since the straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout in 2013.Following the film’s premiere at Venice Film Festival, many journalists are saying an...
MOVIES
The Independent

Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation at Venice premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell received an approximate 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.The 46-year-old Irish actor reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the forthcoming drama about two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended. When Farrell’s Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship, Gleeson’s Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum. The two actors previously led McDonagh’s 2008 crime-comedy movie In Bruges. According to Variety, who was present at the recent Venice debut, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and co-star Kerry Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
GamesRadar

The Banshees of Inisherin review: "A smart, funny In Bruges reunion"

It’s unlikely to replicate Three Billboards’ awards recognition, but McDonagh’s latest is a worthy In Bruges reunion: smart, funny, deeply felt. In the interest of managing expectations it should be noted that The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s follow-up to 2017 awards darling Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, does not feature any shrieking spirits of Irish folklore. Instead, it’s another acerbic, dangerous, darkly amusing, and heartbreakingly sad character drama from a modern master of shifting tones.
MOVIES
Deadline

Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice

In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Son’ With Hugh Jackman Gets Heartfelt 10-Minute Ovation After Venice Film Festival Premiere – Watch The Video

Florian Zeller’s family drama The Son had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening, eliciting a 10-minute standing ovation after the film’s screening. Stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath were in attendance with Zeller inside the Sala Grande. They took several bows as the crowd cheered the cast’s emotional performances. 10-minute standing ovation for #TheSon at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/34sbwLrHL3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2022 The film is Zeller’s follow-up to his 2020 Oscar-winning The Father. As with that film, The Son is adapted from Zeller’s own stage play alongside Christopher Hampton. The story follows a family...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Todd Field
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
Kerry Condon
The Independent

Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance movie receives 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet‘s new movie received an almost nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Friday (2 September).Chalamet plays a cannibal in the film, which is titled Bones and All. Following its premiere, it received a rapturous response from the audience, who, according to several outlets, gave the film an 8.5 minute standing ovation.This is the longest standing ovation so far at the 2022 festival, which began earlier this week. Previously, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field received one...
MOVIES
Extra

Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll on the Lips at Venice Film Festival

If you thought Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were set to be the hottest couple at the Venice Film Festival, you've got the wrong person!! During the standing ovation for the couple's forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, Styles planted a kiss on none other than his co-star Nick Kroll. In...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Finally Give Colin Farrell an Oscar Nomination

There's a moment in The Banshees of Inisherin, where you can see Colin Farrell's soul being crushed.In the new film from writer and director Martin McDonagh—best known for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri—Farrell plays Pádraic Súilleabháin, a farmer on a small Irish island in 1923. His best friend and drinking buddy, Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson), has just told him that he no longer wants to hang out with him anymore. Pádraic didn't do anything in particular to offend Colm; Colm just finds him boring, and wants to spend his brief time on Earth writing fiddle tunes rather than talking about...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venice Film Festival#Film Star
Deadline

‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival – Watch The Video

Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited and anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, just had its world premiere Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled. The Sala Grande audience chanted “Ana, Ana, Ana” at the conclusion of the Netflix movie, which clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Brad Pitt, who was there in his capacity as a producer on the film, also seemed to energize the crowd in the theater. ‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival See both their...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Tilda Swinton debuts neon hair transformation at Venice Film Festival

In addition to premiering new films, festivals are often a chance for attendees to flaunt their latest look. Tilda Swinton, who is currently at the 79th Venice Film Festival, has certainly grasped this opportunity with both hands. The actor, who won an Academy Award in 2008 for her performance in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink, Fresh Off Venice Movie ‘The Whale’, Joins Scott Free & Augenschein Thriller ‘Berlin Nobody’ With Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off strong notices for Darren Aronofsky’s Venice Film Festival drama The Whale, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has been tapped to star with Eric Bana (Munich) and Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) in thriller Berlin Nobody, which got underway in the German capital today. Rising German actor Jonas Dassler — who got his breakthrough as a 1970s murderer in Fatih Akin’s Berlin title The Golden Glove — and Sophie Rois (Tom Tykwer’s Drei and Der Architekt) have also joined the cast of Jordan Scott’s movie about American ex-pat and social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who relocates to Berlin to further his research on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Venice Review: Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’

Forget Seberg, forget Mank, forget Judy — Andrew Dominik’s Venice Film Festival competition entry Blonde takes a blowtorch to the entire concept of the Hollywood biopic and arrives at something almost without precedent. Gus Van Sant, at the height of his Béla Tarr period, achieved something remarkable and kind of similar with 2005’s Last Days, an immersive but fictional rumination on the events preceding rock star Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994. But then, Blonde’s closest antecedents are all in fiction — anyone expecting an idiot’s guide to Marilyn Monroe will be surprised or even appalled to see the late star’s life...
MOVIES
Variety

Rupert Friend to Join John Malkovich in ‘The Yellow Tie’ Based on Life of Famed Romanian Conductor Sergiu Celibidache (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anatomy of a Scandal” star Rupert Friend has signed on to star as famed Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache in “The Yellow Tie,” an upcoming biopic of Celibidache’s life, Variety can exclusively reveal. Friend will have a central role in the feature, playing the young Celibidache. As Variety revealed last year, John Malkovich is also signed on to play an older version of the conductor. The duo last appeared on screen together in 2004’s “The Libertine,” in which Johnny Depp also starred as the Duke of Rochester. Friend has also appeared in features including “Hitman: Agent 47” and “The Death of Stalin.” He...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy