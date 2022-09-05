ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggby to offer free coffee to teachers on Sept. 6

By Tianna Jenkins
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Calling all teachers. Biggby is making Tuesday, Sept. 6, all about you. The chain recognizes how stressful the first week of school can be, so they are offering free coffee to teachers.

This offer is only valid for Tuesday. Teachers with valid IDs can head to participating locations for a free 16oz beverage of their choice. That means hot or cold.

You will also be able to get a free custom cold cup sleeve, while supplies last, and a coupon for your next visit.

Teachers are limited to one coffee per transaction.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
WSYM FOX 47

