Lansing, MI

Mayor Schor extends Free Parking Friday in city of Lansing

By Tianna Jenkins
 3 days ago
Here's some good news for those who loved Free Parking Friday in the city of Lansing. Mayor Andy Schor has announced that he has extended it.

The program provided on-street metered parking free of charge every Friday. It was set to end at the end of the summer, but now, it will run until the end of the year.

Mayor Schor said in a press release that the program has been a hit with those visiting the city.

"I’ve also heard from so many of our small business owners who appreciate Free Parking Friday to encourage more customers to visit some of our great local restaurants and shops. By extending this through the end of the year, we hope to encourage more people to shop and eat local and help support our small businesses,” Schor said.

Maximum time limits will still be enforced along with safety violations.

Those planning on parking in the area should look for signage near where you park to see the area's maximum allowed time.

