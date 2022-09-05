Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Montana Chamber Foundation hosts work-based learning event at Ronan High School
MISSOULA, MT — More than 400 students got the chance to fly drones and run construction equipment during a two-day work-based learning event. RDO Equipment Company taught students how drones and data are useful for construction and later let students get hands-on experience with the equipment. Students weren't just...
NBCMontana
Trail of Bales returns to Ronan this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's the best time of the year to drive through the Mission Valley, as the Trail of Bales returns. The Ronan Chamber of Commerce says 34 participants will take visitors back to the 1970's this fall. This year, the bales start two miles south of Ronan...
NBCMontana
Project Tomorrow Montana spreads awareness of Suicide Prevention Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Sept. 7 kicks off Suicide Prevention Week, with Project Tomorrow Montana and partner organizations providing several educational events to bring awareness to the community. Event dates and times are listed below. The Missoula City-County Health Department released the following information:
NBCMontana
Supporters of crisis intervention levy gather at Missoula courthouse
MISSOULA, Mont. — Supporters of a proposed crisis intervention levy gathered Thursday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse, advocating for support on the November ballot. The levy is intended to help those who struggle with homelessness, addiction and more. “This crisis intervention levy has both the ability and...
NBCMontana
Air quality remains unhealthy, incoming winds could help
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke and haze contributed to another day of poor air quality in western Montana, but incoming winds could clear out some of the smoke. Most of northwest Montana was moderate on Wednesday, with air unhealthy for sensitive groups in Missoula, Frenchtown and Butte. Seeley Lake and...
NBCMontana
Logan Health donates land for nursing education building in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new Montana State University nursing education facility is in the early planning stages in Kalispell. Logan Health signed a letter of intent to donate land for the building on the north side of campus. Philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones donated $101 million to MSU last...
NBCMontana
Fees totaled for 'Yellowstone' production in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — The popular TV series “Yellowstone” filmed in Arlee last month, and Tribal Council meeting notes detail the costs and fees for filming on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The fees came out to $350 a day to use the area behind Gray Wolf Casino. A...
Bear seen on UM campus in Missoula
The University of Montana Police Department reports a bear was seen at around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Arlee nonprofit works to combat increase in stray animals, parvovirus cases
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Arlee Rehabilitation Center is a nonprofit aimed at supporting the community with animal therapy, while operating a rescue shelter and foster group for animals. With their mission to support all that may be in need comes a number of challenges. It’s no surprise to residents...
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,400 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, grew from 300 acres to 1,400 acres due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon in the Missoula area. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. Critical fire weather yesterday including wind gusts and low...
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
NBCMontana
MDT seeks volunteers for Reserve St. bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for volunteers to help pick up trash off the east side of the Reserve Street bridge in Missoula. The cleanup is from 8:30 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, and volunteers can show up during those times. The area was...
An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash
Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
bitterrootstar.com
‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton
Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?
As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
NBCMontana
Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
NBCMontana
Power outage affects thousands in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Northwestern Energy said a power outage was reported around 4:21 p.m. in Missoula. According to a Northwestern Energy employee, power is estimated to be up and running around 6:43 p.m. Although an exact cause wasn't given for the power outage, Northwestern Energy believes an old breaker...
Power outage hitting parts of Missoula
A Wednesday afternoon power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.
