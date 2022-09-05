ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Sarina Wiegman: England’s clash with Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cvg5_0hilmJrg00

England boss Sarina Wiegman is sure Tuesday’s match against Luxembourg will be a celebratory occasion – and has stressed she expects to see her side deliver a ruthless performance.

The game at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium, which has sold out, will be the Lionesses’ first on home soil since they won the Euros at Wembley in July.

It concludes their World Cup qualifying group fixtures, three days on from them securing a place at next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand via a 2-0 away win over Austria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWRcY_0hilmJrg00
England’s match against Luxembourg is their first game on home soil since winning the Euros (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

England have scored 70 goals and conceded none across their nine victories in Group D, which included beating Luxembourg – who are 117th in the world rankings – 10-0 in the reverse fixture last September.

Put to her that Tuesday would feel like something of a celebration, Wiegman told a press conference: “I think so. It’s really exciting. The support of the fans has been great in the Euros, but they keep coming now.

“Tomorrow it will be 30,000 coming to watch us so we really want to show again our game and make a little celebration.”

Regarding what England produce on the evening, she then added: “This team is so eager to do well. I expect again a very energetic team that really wants to show and score lots of goals and – of course – conceding none.

“Tomorrow we want to be in possession as much as possible because their level compared to ours, there is a big difference, so we should show that I think. And then of course, we want to create many chances and score lots of goals. We want to win this game and want to get a good win.”

England recorded their biggest competitive victory when beating Latvia 20-0 in Doncaster last November.

When asked if she would like to see things change in the future so there were fewer meetings with teams like Luxembourg, Wiegman said: “We talked about this (before) of course – I think we need to make changes if it’s better for the development of the women’s game.

“I think sometimes a bigger score is OK, but when that’s all the time, you must question yourself – is that good for the team that loses that much, and for the team that wins that much? And it’s not an exception but it’s more a rule and then you might want to make some changes for the benefit of the game in both countries.

Their level compared to ours, there is a big difference, so we should show that I think.

“I think that discussion has been going on for a while, also UEFA and FIFA, so we’ll see where that brings us.”

Wiegman, whose entire 23-player squad took part in training on Monday, said “you might expect some changes” with regard to her selection for Tuesday’s game.

The manager was joined at the press conference by Keira Walsh, who could win her 50th England cap in the match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z7oR_0hilmJrg00
Keira Walsh (left) could win her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

The Manchester City midfielder was a star of England’s Euros campaign, and she said: “I think the first thing under Sarina, I’ve found is a bit of consistency. I think I probably struggled a little bit with that before she came in.

“I think she’s kind of just given me the confidence to go and play my game. I think it’s just about carrying on this consistency now and the form I found at the Euros, I think a personal goal of mine is to keep bringing that forward.”

Walsh, who has been linked with Barcelona, also declined to speak about club matters when asked about her future, saying: “My focus is on England right now.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

West Ham start European campaign with comfortable victory over FCSB

West Ham’s European campaign began with a 3-1 win against Romanian side FCSB in a match only played due to concerns over fan safety. The opening Europa Conference League Group B encounter went ahead at the London Stadium despite the news of the Queen’s death, following direction from the Football Association and UEFA.
UEFA
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Keira Walsh
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#England#Luxembourg#Uk#Stoke#Wembley
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sport stops to pay its respects as the Queen dies

Sport joined the nation in mourning after the death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne...
UEFA
newschain

First statement from King Charles III in full

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign...
WORLD
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy