Saint Louis, MO

Car crashes into parked cars, flips over in south St. Louis

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah1HO_0hilm8Ew00

ST. LOUIS – A car involved in a crash early Monday morning flipped over in south St. Louis.

A driver crashed into two parked cars on Delor Street at Ridgewood Avenue just after 2 a.m. The driver’s car then flipped over. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene.

