ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Glass City Rollers showcase fast-moving sport; look for new members

By By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBath_0hillbWR00

The roll of rubber wheels across linoleum created a soothing low rumble punctuated by tinny clicks when skates dropped to the floor to get caught up in a stream of sliding.

Swish, swish, and clicking sounds filled the echoing rink at Funagin’s off Centennial Road in Sylvania until the flow was abruptly halted with the contrasting sound of the screeching brakes. The front rubber stopper signaled contact, preceded by battle cries. Then, the athletes raced into entangled skirmishes around an oblong track.

Founded in 2007, the Toledo area’s own roller derby team, the Glass City Rollers, began to practice and compete in bouts 15 years ago.

At Funagin’s, the 80s-themed fun emporium, nearly 20 women wore neon colors and fit their skates, pads, and helmets to practice their demanding sport.

“When you just go to a derby bout and watch a game, it's just really exciting,” said Gillian “Gigabyte” Watson, 22, of West Toledo. “Whenever a jammer gets through the pack, the crowd would just roar.”

Ms. Watson grew up watching her mother play roller derby, and something about the sport just clicked for her from an early age.

“My grandmother tried to get me into a lot of other sports,” Ms. Watson said. “I tried tennis, I tried diving, I've tried volleyball...”

But for her, the long list of traditional sports didn’t quite fit the ticket.

“I would go roller skating almost every Friday,” said Ms. Watson. “And lo and behold, there's a sport, about, you know, roller skating. I thought it was so cool.”

During a roller derby bout, a player known as the Jammer, marked with a star on the helmet, tries to break through the pack of blockers on the opposing team and lap them for points within a two-minute time frame.

The full-contact sport with a cult following can be dated back to the 19th century, and even debuted on network television in the 1950s and 60s before falling out of public interest. In the 1980s and 1990s, the roller skating sport enjoyed a showy resurgence. But for all its history and tradition the sport is still reserved for a small diehard cross-section of the population.

“It is by far, the most difficult sport to learn,” said Shawn “Destructshawn” McNair, 61, of Ottawa Lake.

She has been a dedicated member of the Glass City Rollers since 2011.

“It's considered a high-contact sport,” said Ms. McNair, but that doesn’t stop her from showing up. “I was looking for a midlife opportunity, and I missed the team sport camaraderie.”

She had competed in other sports throughout her life. “I played basketball, primarily softball, volleyball,” she said.

For many on the team, the intense sport offers more than just a physical outlet.

And for Rachel Gardull, 29, of Point Place, the team provided, “a space to figure myself out,” during her mid-20s.

What solidified Ms. Gardull’s place with the team was a moment during an open skate, where anyone could come preview the Glass City Rollers. Ms. Gardull had tried to leave unannounced.

“I was walking out the door, and I was just like, ‘I'm just gonna sneak out, nobody's gonna know, nobody even knows who I am,’” she recalled.

Before Ms. Gardull could leave, a member of the team off-handedly said, “‘Aren't you gonna stay and skate? ”

This interaction made the difference for Gardull, and many other interactions since then have kept the Glass City Rollers open to all kinds of people and close to one another.

“When I was on volleyball, it was more of a competition-based thing,” Ms. Watson said of that team sport. “Oh, I can serve better than you can serve, or I'm faster.”

With the Glass City Rollers, “Like everyone, we feel like a family,” Ms. Watson added.

This family spirit is intentionally cultivated on the team, and keeps in line with the long-standing value roller derby has for inclusivity.

For Ms. McNair, coming to roller derby is important for her because of “the diversity and meeting new people.”

Being on the team has helped Ms. McNair be more understanding and sensitive to people from other backgrounds.

“The entirety of my derby career, there has always been an undertone of just accepting openness with the derby community,” Ms. Watson said.

And Ms. McNair has wanted to pass her positive experience with derby along, yet has come into trouble in terms of attracting additional participants.

“Until we can get more girls involved,” Ms. McNair said she refuses to end her involvement with the team.

Because of the economic impacts of coronavirus and the rising cost of rentable spaces, the Glass City Rollers no longer have a home to play their games.

Ms. McNair mentioned that when the Glass City Rollers had their own space, they had about twice the number of women involved in the sport.

“I feel like our biggest barrier right now, the reason we're not probably attracting as many people, is because we do not have a home-bout space,” Ms. McNair said.

Each player pays dues, which go toward the cost of renting out a space.

“It's really hard at times to keep sports like this afloat because we are so self-funded,” Ms. Gardull said.

Starting on Sept. 13, the Glass City Rollers will begin recruitment for their team for anyone interested.

And on Oct. 1 at Zunk Park in Point Place, they have scheduled a chili cook-off to raise funds for their team.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
FOSTORIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Sylvania, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail

In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Community mourns the death of Melvin Thomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fixture on the basketball courts throughout the city was killed early Thursday morning, and that community is mourning the loss. Melvin Thomas, 27, died at the scene of a shooting on Hudson and Elm that also injured two others. Thomas was a 2013 graduate of...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Roller Derby#The Roller#The Glass City Rollers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOL 11

The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
utrockets.com

Toledo’s College Football Hall of Fame Inductees to be Honored at UMass Game This Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo Athletic Department will honor its three members of the College Football Hall of Fame during the Rockets' football game vs. UMass at the Glass Bowl (Saturday, Sept. 10/7:00 p.m.). Representatives from the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame will make presentations to each inductee on the field during timeouts in the first quarter.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun

1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Overnight house fire in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy