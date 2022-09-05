Glass City Rollers showcase fast-moving sport; look for new members

The roll of rubber wheels across linoleum created a soothing low rumble punctuated by tinny clicks when skates dropped to the floor to get caught up in a stream of sliding.

Swish, swish, and clicking sounds filled the echoing rink at Funagin’s off Centennial Road in Sylvania until the flow was abruptly halted with the contrasting sound of the screeching brakes. The front rubber stopper signaled contact, preceded by battle cries. Then, the athletes raced into entangled skirmishes around an oblong track.

Founded in 2007, the Toledo area’s own roller derby team, the Glass City Rollers, began to practice and compete in bouts 15 years ago.

At Funagin’s, the 80s-themed fun emporium, nearly 20 women wore neon colors and fit their skates, pads, and helmets to practice their demanding sport.

“When you just go to a derby bout and watch a game, it's just really exciting,” said Gillian “Gigabyte” Watson, 22, of West Toledo. “Whenever a jammer gets through the pack, the crowd would just roar.”

Ms. Watson grew up watching her mother play roller derby, and something about the sport just clicked for her from an early age.

“My grandmother tried to get me into a lot of other sports,” Ms. Watson said. “I tried tennis, I tried diving, I've tried volleyball...”

But for her, the long list of traditional sports didn’t quite fit the ticket.

“I would go roller skating almost every Friday,” said Ms. Watson. “And lo and behold, there's a sport, about, you know, roller skating. I thought it was so cool.”

During a roller derby bout, a player known as the Jammer, marked with a star on the helmet, tries to break through the pack of blockers on the opposing team and lap them for points within a two-minute time frame.

The full-contact sport with a cult following can be dated back to the 19th century, and even debuted on network television in the 1950s and 60s before falling out of public interest. In the 1980s and 1990s, the roller skating sport enjoyed a showy resurgence. But for all its history and tradition the sport is still reserved for a small diehard cross-section of the population.

“It is by far, the most difficult sport to learn,” said Shawn “Destructshawn” McNair, 61, of Ottawa Lake.

She has been a dedicated member of the Glass City Rollers since 2011.

“It's considered a high-contact sport,” said Ms. McNair, but that doesn’t stop her from showing up. “I was looking for a midlife opportunity, and I missed the team sport camaraderie.”

She had competed in other sports throughout her life. “I played basketball, primarily softball, volleyball,” she said.

For many on the team, the intense sport offers more than just a physical outlet.

And for Rachel Gardull, 29, of Point Place, the team provided, “a space to figure myself out,” during her mid-20s.

What solidified Ms. Gardull’s place with the team was a moment during an open skate, where anyone could come preview the Glass City Rollers. Ms. Gardull had tried to leave unannounced.

“I was walking out the door, and I was just like, ‘I'm just gonna sneak out, nobody's gonna know, nobody even knows who I am,’” she recalled.

Before Ms. Gardull could leave, a member of the team off-handedly said, “‘Aren't you gonna stay and skate? ”

This interaction made the difference for Gardull, and many other interactions since then have kept the Glass City Rollers open to all kinds of people and close to one another.

“When I was on volleyball, it was more of a competition-based thing,” Ms. Watson said of that team sport. “Oh, I can serve better than you can serve, or I'm faster.”

With the Glass City Rollers, “Like everyone, we feel like a family,” Ms. Watson added.

This family spirit is intentionally cultivated on the team, and keeps in line with the long-standing value roller derby has for inclusivity.

For Ms. McNair, coming to roller derby is important for her because of “the diversity and meeting new people.”

Being on the team has helped Ms. McNair be more understanding and sensitive to people from other backgrounds.

“The entirety of my derby career, there has always been an undertone of just accepting openness with the derby community,” Ms. Watson said.

And Ms. McNair has wanted to pass her positive experience with derby along, yet has come into trouble in terms of attracting additional participants.

“Until we can get more girls involved,” Ms. McNair said she refuses to end her involvement with the team.

Because of the economic impacts of coronavirus and the rising cost of rentable spaces, the Glass City Rollers no longer have a home to play their games.

Ms. McNair mentioned that when the Glass City Rollers had their own space, they had about twice the number of women involved in the sport.

“I feel like our biggest barrier right now, the reason we're not probably attracting as many people, is because we do not have a home-bout space,” Ms. McNair said.

Each player pays dues, which go toward the cost of renting out a space.

“It's really hard at times to keep sports like this afloat because we are so self-funded,” Ms. Gardull said.

Starting on Sept. 13, the Glass City Rollers will begin recruitment for their team for anyone interested.

And on Oct. 1 at Zunk Park in Point Place, they have scheduled a chili cook-off to raise funds for their team.