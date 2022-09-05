ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

See inside: $47.9M estate is Indiana’s most expensive listing

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20H2sY_0hillXwP00

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. ( WXIN ) – Wondering what almost $50 million can get you on the Indiana real estate market?

For this home in Santa Claus, Indiana, it can get you a lot.

It’s called Big Tree Farm. This one-of-a-kind estate on a 550-acre lot with 50,782 square feet of buildings.

PHOTOS: Indiana ‘Grain Bin’ recognized as one of Airbnb’s unique property finds

Built in 2003, the resort-like property includes 3.5 miles of paved trails winding around lakes, botanical gardens and waterfalls.

The description on Redfin gives Big Tree Farm a pretty abysmal 13 out of 100 when it comes to how walkable the surrounding neighborhood is, but that’s likely not a problem for any serious buyers. After all, the future owner will be just “10 minutes from jet-accessible Huntingburg International Airport.”

See photos of the sprawling property courtesy of Key Associates Signature Realty:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx6hN_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HLdn_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SajJD_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn3cK_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeTqC_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Q5n0_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnoYt_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfD7Y_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypDz4_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCLFS_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011K33_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4xsC_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJW6P_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7Y1e_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1750Hr_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksoSC_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyjuw_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLQlL_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLEDm_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IGeT_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6am5_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuMim_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22l8wb_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EG5aF_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnwYu_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQD7G_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1rLU_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7Gf3_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw5GE_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4tMd_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NSzQ_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5XG5_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1092x8_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gE3hK_0hillXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIJ0C_0hillXwP00

“In the sprawling Guest Quarters, known as ‘The Stables,’ each guest suite is named after Kentucky Derby winners from nearby Churchill Downs,” the listing reads . “The thoughtfully appointed rooms were modeled after Four Seasons Hotel New York. The luxurious guest suites have a resort-like feel, are generously sized, and exquisitely furnished with every comfort and amenity.”

The estate has 15 beds and 16.5+ baths and a three-car garage.

Airbnb removes ‘slave cabin’ Mississippi rental

It comes with many amenities but ones to highlight are large stone fire pits, a garden amphitheater, shooting range, basketball court, horseshoe pits, mature forest canopy with wooded trails for mountain biking or ATV riding, and many gathering places to be able to enjoy the views of the property.

The property was originally built as a private estate to enjoy with family and friends, the listing says, but Big Tree Farm has more recently been used as an entertainment venue that has attracted “visitors from all over the world.”

Time to drain your savings? Or possibly win the lottery…

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
City
Santa Claus, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Santa Claus, IN
Business
State
Indiana State
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Indiana

With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio

Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
FINDLAY, OH
99.5 WKDQ

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Kentucky Derby#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Big Tree Farm#Churchill Downs
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy