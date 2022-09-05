Read full article on original website
Vikings help foster children return to school
EAGAN, Minn. — On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings partnered with Tradehome Shoes to give back to local children getting ready to go back to school. "I know for me, and a lot of my teammates out here, it's bigger than football. As much as we can give back to the community, that's what really impacts our lives. We want to give back, we want to leave our stamp, we want to know we made a difference," said Vikings safety Josh Metellus.
4 Ukrainian students attend International School of Minnesota on full scholarship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Just weeks ago, Solomia Varyvoda, of Ukraine, sent a video to her future school, the International School of Minnesota. In it, she said, "I hope I will be able to become a part of the ISM family and to contribute to the community." Weeks later,...
Bethel launches NIL platform for student-athletes
ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota — A new online platform has launched at Bethel University as a way to open doors for student-athletes interested in pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Bethel is the second NCAA Division III school nationwide — and first in Minnesota — to partner with this...
Former Gophers track & field standout dies after crash
BLOOMINGTON, Minn — Former University of Minnesota track standout Eric Walker has died following a crash late last month in Bloomington. Walker died Saturday, a week after investigators say his vehicle was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Shakopee Road on Aug. 27.
Sisters plan to give sunflowers, honoring sibling who died from ovarian cancer
COLUMBUS, Minnesota — Before Katie Bebinger passed away at the age of 32, she had a request. "She asked me to plant a field of sunflowers," said Katie's older sister, Laura Butchko. Butchko owns Clever Girl Flowers in Columbus, Minnesota. Along with Katie's field of sunflowers, she also asked...
Howard back with Chaska football team after beating cancer
CHASKA, Minn. — Over and over again, the game of football has been compared to a battlefield, but one Chaska Hawk won his biggest battle off the turf. In January, Chaska High School senior Soren Howard was in unbearable pain during a team lift. After going to the doctor for tests, he received the devastating news: he had rare form of stage four cancer.
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students
Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. A student...
1 killed in Northfield crash
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- One person is dead after a crash west of Northfield on Tuesday afternoon.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place between 300th Street West and 307th Street West in Greenvale Township.The road is closed, the sheriff's office says.
Bloomington Jefferson freshman team plays first game since teammate's injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington Jefferson freshman football team returned to the field Thursday for their first game since one of their players, Ethan Glynn, was paralyzed in the season opener last week. The 15-year-old still can't move his body from the shoulders down after suffering a spinal cord...
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
The Uncles are back: After burning to the ground, beloved Minneapolis bookstores find new home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Don Blyly is turning the page on a new chapter for his beloved bookstores in Minneapolis. Uncle Hugo's Science Fiction Bookstore and Uncle Edgar's Mystery Bookstore reopened in mid-August, more than two years after its building burned down during the riots following George Floyd's murder. Its...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
"I'm not going to give up": Minneapolis resident opens up about battle with hoarding
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us know what hoarding is, but what do we really know why it happens? We're getting a closer look at the disease from the inside. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with people about the mental illness to better understand it.Dawn invited us into her Minneapolis home, creating a pathway for us to enter. She wants to open the door to allow people to better understand people who hoard."I've been battling issues with organization and clutter," Dawn said.She said he was born into trauma and has battled extreme anxiety and depression. She cares about her belongings."I felt like I needed...
Maple Grove Teachers Receive ‘Stop the Bleed’ Training
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – Before one group of Chautauqua County educators returned to the classroom this fall, they took part in what could be a life saving training to prepare them for the year. “You never know if it’s a kid falls down in the gym...
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
How the police are defunding Minneapolis
Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash on Hwy. 62 near Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 51-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning on westbound Highway 62 in a crash that shut down the highway for nearly an hour. An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. The video shows the rider...
