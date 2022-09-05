Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Slidell police chase ended in New Orleans, suspect still managed to flea
Slidell police are seeking public assistance in locating a Metairie man who fled from Slidell Police on Wednesday evening. According to police, an officer observed Christopher Simonds, 31, excessively speeding and driving in a reckless manner. When Simonds saw the police officer, he started driving on the wrong side of the road and was driving against on-coming traffic.
fox8live.com
Chemical spill near Kentwood shuts I-55 down for about 12 hours
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - I-55 northbound between Kentwood and Osyka, Mississippi is open again on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning after authorities responded to a chemical spill that required a nearly 12-hour cleanup effort. A commercial truck carrying involved in a crash on I-55 spilled 6,000 gallons of chemical cleaner onto...
WWL-TV
Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru
SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive. According to the Slidell Police, the victim had...
Suspect involved in pursuit and crash on I-12 in Livingston identified
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement officers chased after a wanted man in Livingston Parish Tuesday, ending in a crash along I-12. Investigators say the man, Steven McCarthy, is a fugitive with outstanding warrants. When he was spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish, officers tried...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31. As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects....
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Sept. 7, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 7, 2022:. Brandon Lee, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. McKayla Cornish, registration-failure to change/secure, child restraint violation-first offense, driver’s license-none, possession of marijuana-simple, illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Aundre Moseley, illegal possession of a stolen...
WDSU
Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into cars in Metairie, JPSO arrests one juvenile
METAIRIE, La. — Exclusive video given to WDSU from a Metairie resident shows masked suspects with a gun, breaking into their car in a normally quiet area. JPSO said they were able to arrest one juvenile on Tuesday after seeing a group burglarizing cars earlier that night. Neighbors in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
1 shot, another on the run after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, say sources
NEW ORLEANS — Numerous law enforcement sources confirm that one carjacking suspect has been shot and another is possibly armed and on the run near the Orleans-Jefferson parish line on the Westbank near Behrman Highway. It happened just after 8:30pm. Details are still coming in, but sources say deputies...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating stolen dog
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen German Sheppard named, “Smokey”. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM three subjects were seen swapping out Smokey’s leash and removing him from his home on Audubon Drive in Hammond, LA. When asked by a bystander what they were doing, the suspects claimed to be with the “Animal Rescue Group”, an organization which is believed to be fictitious.
Slidell multiple offender, guilty on drug charges after 2020 arrest
62-year-old Eugene Darryl McKnight of Slidell, was originally arrested for "battery of a dating partner".
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man seen on video talking with store employee before stealing generator
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
WDSU
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
L'Observateur
TPSO investigate Labor Day shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours, leaving one person in critical condition. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:42 AM, deputies responsed to reports of shots fired on Thompson Drive in Hammond. At this time a suspect has been identified as Oliven Molina, a Hispanic male believed to be in his late 20s.
Louisiana Family Searching for Dog Lost After Crash
A Louisiana family is searching for their dog who got loose after a crash on the interstate. The White Family, of Hammond, is hoping that someone either saw their dog recently or, hopefully, picked him up and is caring for him. In any case, the Whites would love to have...
Arlington Loop, 28th Avenue to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The first road closure of the recently announced Midtown Infrastructure Project will begin on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said 28th Avenue and Arlington Loop will close Friday at 6:00 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12. A specific detour route will be set […]
WDSU
Hammond shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, sheriff says
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused in a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Chief Jimmy Travis said Oliven Molina is accused of a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Travis said around 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to...
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
Comments / 0