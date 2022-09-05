ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
KVUE

Beto O'Rourke to host rally in Austin Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Tuesday for a political rally. The rally marks the final week of his 49-day statewide "Drive for Texas" campaign around the state. During this campaign, O'Rourke has worked to visit every part of the state over the summer, including more than 70 events in more than 65 counties.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Greater Austin Music Census closes Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area musicians have until Friday to make their voices heard through the Greater Austin Music Census. The census, which launched in July, is being administered by South Music Cities in conjunction with the Office of Mayor Steve Adler, KUTX, EQ Austin, Juice Consulting and more than 50 local partners.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Dutch queen visits Austin on Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch royalty – Queen Máxima – is visiting Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday. The Kingdom of the Netherlands initially reported that King Willem-Alexander would also be visiting, but later stated that the king would not be traveling because he is recovering from pneumonia. His doctors advised that air travel could impede a full recovery.
AUSTIN, TX
Grover Cleveland
KVUE

Leander is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Austin area

LEANDER, Texas — The Austin area is booming – but few places are growing as fast as Leander. Leander has history going back more than 10,000 years. It's first-known resident, lovingly named the "Leanderthal Lady," is one of the earliest and best-preserved archeological finds in the country. Fast-forward...
LEANDER, TX
#Labor Union#Labor Day#Labor Law#Local Life#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Unionization#Localevent#Festival#Starbucks Workers United#Restaurant Workers United#Alamo Drafthouse#Austin Pizzeria Via 313
KVUE

All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains

LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates

AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

