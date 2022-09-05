Read full article on original website
Chicago-area mayors claim no coordination from State of Texas on Gov. Abbott's migrant bus initiative
CHICAGO — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been touting an initiative transporting migrants at the Texas-Mexico border to areas such as New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, local mayors are now airing their grievances. According to a report from WGN in Chicago, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso...
KVUE
A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 attorney general fundraising totals
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the attorney general's race.
Austin ranks as the most expensive place in Texas to buy a house, per square foot
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to buy a home in Austin, you might want to hold onto your piggybank because it will cost you a pretty cent. A recent study ranked Austin as one of the most expensive cities to buy a home in the U.S., per square foot.
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 lieutenant governor race fundraising totals
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the lieutenant governor's race.
Beto O'Rourke to host rally in Austin Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Tuesday for a political rally. The rally marks the final week of his 49-day statewide "Drive for Texas" campaign around the state. During this campaign, O'Rourke has worked to visit every part of the state over the summer, including more than 70 events in more than 65 counties.
Greater Austin Music Census closes Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area musicians have until Friday to make their voices heard through the Greater Austin Music Census. The census, which launched in July, is being administered by South Music Cities in conjunction with the Office of Mayor Steve Adler, KUTX, EQ Austin, Juice Consulting and more than 50 local partners.
Dutch queen visits Austin on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch royalty – Queen Máxima – is visiting Texas this week, including both Austin and Houston on Thursday and Friday. The Kingdom of the Netherlands initially reported that King Willem-Alexander would also be visiting, but later stated that the king would not be traveling because he is recovering from pneumonia. His doctors advised that air travel could impede a full recovery.
KVUE
Austin advocacy group pushes for increased APD oversight
Equity Action's petition for increased oversight meets the threshold of signatures required. Now, the city council will take action or put the measure to a vote.
Leander is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Austin area
LEANDER, Texas — The Austin area is booming – but few places are growing as fast as Leander. Leander has history going back more than 10,000 years. It's first-known resident, lovingly named the "Leanderthal Lady," is one of the earliest and best-preserved archeological finds in the country. Fast-forward...
Central Texas districts step up efforts to prevent fentanyl overdoses in schools
AUSTIN, Texas — With overdose deaths rising in Travis County over the past few years and the recent fentanyl deaths of four students in Hays CISD, other Central Texas school districts are taking action to try to protect students. “It's obviously tragic anywhere you hear it, but when it's...
KVUE
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains
LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
KVUE
2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates
AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
Blue-collar workers say it's getting harder to live in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — This Labor Day, Chivas Watson, a warehouse worker, will be working a 12-hour shift and yet barely making ends meet. "Getting $11.21 an hour, they expect you to work 60 hours a week,” said Watson. The City of Austin says a living wage is $20...
Dream Bakery among several Austin bakeries to close doors in recent months
AUSTIN, Texas — Inflation is taking a toll on small businesses in Austin, including several locally owned bakeries. Karen Fry owned Dream Bakery for six years. It was a gluten-free bakery that served croissants, cinnamon rolls and cakes. "Things that you can't necessarily find in other places if you...
KVUE
Mayoral candidate Celia Israel unveils transportation plan to improve Austin, targets I-35
AUSTIN, Texas — Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Celia Israel announced her transportation plan to help Austin's continued growth while continuing to connect communities. Israel's plan focuses mainly on the concept of mobility and ease of movement within the city. With this theme, she has four main points:. Demanding...
KVUE
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”. It is the latest endorsement in the race after Patrick’s Democratic opponent, Mike Collier, received...
'Leanderthal Lady,' dinosaur tracks bring history to the present in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — History is alive and well in Leander, partially thanks to a woman archeologists have named "Leanne the Leanderthal Lady." According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Leanne was born and raised in Leander and uncovered 11,000 years later by construction crews in the early 1980s. Her...
KVUE
