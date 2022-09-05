Read full article on original website
Trooper Pamela Thomas opening state-of-the-art game room for Orange children and teens; check it out
A new, state-of-the-art game room for kids is opening in Orange and hosting its open house Friday. “At It Fun Jumps” will offer more than a dozen televisions, a movie room, Xbox, PS5 and bounce houses. Trooper Pamela Thomas has patrolled Southeast Texas for two decades and has seen...
West Orange Volunteer Fire Department focuses on life saving training
WEST ORANGE — Members of West Orange Volunteer Fire Department recently got a refresher course in life saving skills. Volunteer Firefighter Dustin Hartsfield said the training was for basic life support, CPR and first aid. Approximately 14 people took advantage of the training. Hartsfield, who has been with West...
The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
Orange County Sheriff's sergeant spearheading community-wide effort to revamp Bridge City memorial site
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A memorial site in Bridge City, that honors those who lost their lives for our freedoms, is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to an Orange County Sheriff's sergeant. The memorial site is next to a busy street in Bridge City. In it are statues that...
Waffle House, sanitation company have big projects in Orange
Commercial and residential construction projects in the city of Orange during August stayed strong with building permits including a $350,000 remodeling project at the Waffle House on Texas Highway 62. Pine Woods Sanitation, however, led the way in city building permits during August with a permit for a $450,000 new...
Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awards students of the month honors
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded Grant Hale as Bridge City Student of the Month. Pictured with Hale are Principal Tim Woolley, Counselor Lisa Huckaby, Bridge City Superintendent Dr. Mike Kelly, parents Amanda and Ryan Hale, grandmother Vonnie Tyler and Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer. The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club...
Orange County herbalist operates apothecary with free consultations
Herbal medicine, sometimes referred to as botanical medicine or herbalism, involves the use of plants, or parts of plants, to treat injuries or illnesses. This field also covers the use of herbs or botanicals to improve health and wellness. Master herbalist Austin Verret sells herbal remedies and tea brews with...
PHOTO FEATURE: RTR Performance Fishing & Marine celebrates new location
The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce recently had a ribbon cutting ceremony for RTR Performance Fishing and Marine Products. The business has a new location at 233 FM 1136 in Orange. RTR is a family-owned marine product sales and service shop that evolved from the family passion for fishing.
Restaurant Reports for August
The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
City of Beaumont to host first-ever national 9/11 memorial stair climb
It's being held at the Edison Plaza, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. Visit HCESD2Memorialclimb on Facebook for more information.
Port Arthur, Port Neches teens tied to violent Seguin assault, robbery
A group of males with ties to Port Arthur and Mid County are among those considered suspects in a violent robbery out of Guadalupe County, authorities said. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18; and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are being sought on active warrants for an aggravated robbery in Seguin.
PHOTO FEATURE — Post Office box vandalized again
PORT NECHES — The mail dropbox outside of the Port Neches branch Post Office was damaged and a police report filed. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said they received a report of the criminal mischief to the dropbox on Monday in which the door to the box had been pried open.
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating Vidor diesel theft, seeking ID assistance
VIDOR — Two individuals are suspected of a theft that took place in Vidor the morning of Saturday, September 3. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for public input on the identity of the two males seen in the image. Read the press release from the Orange County...
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
Family Arranges Search For Convicted Murderer
Jasper, Texas - The family of convicted murderer Matthew Hoy Edgar is arranging a ground search to be held this weekend in the area where he was last seen. The family is asking for volunteers to assist in the effort which will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hemphill BBQ, located on the corner of Highway 83 and FM 3121. From there, searchers will fan out into the surrounding wooded areas to search for any trace of Edgar. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking through heavily wooded areas. Matthew Hoy Edgar was last seen in January. He failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of his trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. Recently, Edgar was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.
Bridge City Independent School District feels impact of insurance rates, inflation
BRIDGE CITY — An area superintendent said inflation is impacting school districts at an unsustainable clip and insurance rates have negatively impacted budgets. In the past five years, the insurance for Bridge City Independent School District has gone up 160 percent, Superintendent Mike Kelly said. For the school year...
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6:. Scott Brust, 60, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive. Adrianna Nunez, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4100...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, Sep 6th, 2022
Calls To Services (August 29 to September 5, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-seven (57) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, nine (9) housed in Newton, seven (7) housed in Jasper.
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
Shrimp boat caught fire in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Around 3pm behind Port Arthur City Hall a shrimp boat caught fire. KFDM reporter Mello Styles spoke with the owner of the boat. He informed KFDM that they were welding when the nets caught fire. Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was...
