Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
FedNow Will Bring Round-the-Clock Payments, Federal Reserve Says
The Federal Reserve is readying its FedNow payments system for launch next year, a move supporters say will make near-instant payments widely available. As The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 29), the system will make bill payments, paychecks and other consumer or business transfers available round-the-clock, compared to the current system that is closed on weekends and can sometimes take days for funds to be available. Last year, those rails handled more $73 trillion in payments.
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
coingeek.com
Russia reconsiders stance on use of digital assets after past prohibitions
Russia’s central bank appears to soften its stance on its citizens’ use of virtual currencies for cross-border payments. The Bank of Russia stated that it was necessary to consider digital assets for cross-border payments, given the current geopolitical conditions in the region. Russia has been embroiled in military...
blockchain.news
Russia Collaborates With Other Countries to Setup Stablecoin Cross-border Clearing Platform
Russia is working with several countries to establish clearing platforms for cross-border settlements of stablecoins, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday, according to the state-backed TASS news agency. Typically, a stablecoin is backed by a reserve of fiat money or a basket of fiat money. The reserves that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Digital Assets Should be Regulated as Part of Banking Industry: Ex-Regulator
Experts in the financial industry are advocating for digital currency innovation and activities to be subsumed into the banking industry, a move that will let regulators permit their overall growth. At the Bank Policy Institute annual conference in New York on Tuesday, Gene Ludwig, an executive with Chain Bridge Partners,...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
Shifting narratives about the Merge could affect how investors view Ethereum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
u.today
Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada
Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
Binance to convert users' USD Coin into its own stablecoin
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it will automatically convert user balances and new deposits of the stablecoins USD Coin, Pax Dollar and True USD into its own stablecoin, Binance USD.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Hires Former Brazilian Central Bank President as Adviser
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hired former Brazilian Central Bank President and Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles as a member of its advisory...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
Crypto Insolvencies Spread as Top Bitcoin Mining Pool Halts Withdrawals
A crypto mining pool that accounts for nearly 10% of bitcoin’s computing power has cut off withdrawals, citing liquidity issues as it blocks members from accessing their cryptocurrency. Many of the crypto insolvencies and bankruptcies seen in the past few months by firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital and Three...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Alert as US Dollar Skyrockets to Highest Level in 20 Years
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with his timely Bitcoin calls is issuing an alert for BTC holders as the US dollar erupts to a level not seen in two decades. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 113,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin recently broke below its diagonal...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Russia To Legalize Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report
Russia is close to pushing legislation for the use of cryptocurrency in international trade. In current conditions “it is impossible to do without cross-border settlements in cryptocurrency,” the Bank of Russia and Ministry of Finance have reportedly agreed. The necessary regulatory framework will still need to be introduced.
Why Is Congress Probing Crypto Exchanges? Fraud Prevention at the Center
Investors may be in the red on their cryptocurrency investments due to ongoing downturns in the market, but those aren’t the only losses occurring in the crypto space. As of August 19, hackers have already stolen $1.9 billion in crypto assets so far this year, a 37-percent jump year over year.
How Germany’s regulators beat the SEC in the race for crypto regulation–and convinced me to establish my business there
Germany's Federal Financial Services Authority (BaFin) has sought to systematically clarify the rules for crypto and decentralized finance. There is prestige to be had building a successful business in the U.S. and, when we set out to build a liquidity solution for security tokens, it was a U.S. launch we had firmly in our sights.
Comments / 0