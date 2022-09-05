The Federal Reserve is readying its FedNow payments system for launch next year, a move supporters say will make near-instant payments widely available. As The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 29), the system will make bill payments, paychecks and other consumer or business transfers available round-the-clock, compared to the current system that is closed on weekends and can sometimes take days for funds to be available. Last year, those rails handled more $73 trillion in payments.

