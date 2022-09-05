ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts.com

FedNow Will Bring Round-the-Clock Payments, Federal Reserve Says

The Federal Reserve is readying its FedNow payments system for launch next year, a move supporters say will make near-instant payments widely available. As The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Aug. 29), the system will make bill payments, paychecks and other consumer or business transfers available round-the-clock, compared to the current system that is closed on weekends and can sometimes take days for funds to be available. Last year, those rails handled more $73 trillion in payments.
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
coingeek.com

Russia reconsiders stance on use of digital assets after past prohibitions

Russia’s central bank appears to soften its stance on its citizens’ use of virtual currencies for cross-border payments. The Bank of Russia stated that it was necessary to consider digital assets for cross-border payments, given the current geopolitical conditions in the region. Russia has been embroiled in military...
blockchain.news

Digital Assets Should be Regulated as Part of Banking Industry: Ex-Regulator

Experts in the financial industry are advocating for digital currency innovation and activities to be subsumed into the banking industry, a move that will let regulators permit their overall growth. At the Bank Policy Institute annual conference in New York on Tuesday, Gene Ludwig, an executive with Chain Bridge Partners,...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
u.today

Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada

Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Binance Hires Former Brazilian Central Bank President as Adviser

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hired former Brazilian Central Bank President and Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles as a member of its advisory...
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
bitcoinmagazine.com

Russia To Legalize Use Of Cryptocurrency In International Trade: Report

Russia is close to pushing legislation for the use of cryptocurrency in international trade. In current conditions “it is impossible to do without cross-border settlements in cryptocurrency,” the Bank of Russia and Ministry of Finance have reportedly agreed. The necessary regulatory framework will still need to be introduced.
