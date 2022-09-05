ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
Daily Mail

It's Formula One... on the water! Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez go head-to-head racing 100km/h SailGP boats in Saint-Tropez before heading to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

The high-octane sport of SailGP has become known as Formula One on water and this week Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found out why. The Red Bull drivers teamed up with champion sailors Tom Slingsby and Jimmy Spithill in Saint-Tropez to race one another on state-of-the-art hydrofoiling F50 catamarans that can reach speeds of 100km/h.
ESPN

Fernando Alonso claims he is in the best form of his career

MONZA, Italy - Fernando Alonso believes his performance level in 2022 has been better than the two seasons he won the Formula One championship with Renault. Alonso is on a brilliant run of form for Alpine currently, having finished in the points at 10 consecutive races, a run stretching back to his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.
CarBuzz.com

The Lamborghini Diablo Is A V12 Icon Never To Be Repeated

A year ago, the modern reinterpretation of the Lamborghini Countach was revealed as the Sant'Agata-Bolognese automaker started celebrating its range-topping V12 engine. Although the Aventador Ultimae marks the end of the naturally aspirated Lambo V12, the flagship supercar's successor will continue to use the configuration, albeit with electrification. As Lamborghini...
FanSided

Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season

There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
CarBuzz.com

G90 BMW M5 Spied With Production Body For The First Time

When it comes to luxury sports sedans, few are as intimidating or as excellent as the current F90 BMW M5. To continue the tradition, BMW began work on the G90 replacement earlier this year. We caught spy shots of the development mule that Munich was using to achieve this, but it revealed little because these early prototypes were a far cry from what the production version will be like. Thankfully, BMW has now begun testing the all-new M5 with its final body, and although the car is draped in a comprehensive camouflage package, we can already see that the new model will be quite a looker.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, […] The post F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CarBuzz.com

Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Is Hungry For Dakar Victory

Earlier this year, Audi scored a world-first victory for EVs at the 2022 Dakar Rally. Even though an overall win was out of the question after Stephane Peterhansel hit a rock and had to wait four hours for the repair truck. It's impossible to fight back from a four-hour delay, but at least Audi scored a stage win with Carlos Sainz Sr. behind the wheel.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG's Most Practical Small SUV Is Getting A New Face

Mercedes' "AMG all the things" attitude has worked better for the German brand than for many rivals over the years. It means that almost anyone can find an AMG in their price bracket, with easily-accessible performance in a package that suits their needs. Whether you want a small coupe, sedan, or a seven-seater SUV, you can get it in AMG flavor. The littlest of the seven-seaters mentioned above is the GLB-Class, which, like all of its siblings, has also been given the AMG treatment.
Footwear News

Inside P448’s New Formula 1 Collab With Red Bull-Owned Scuderia AlphaTauri

Italian footwear brand P448 has inked a new partnership deal with Red Bull-owned Formula 1 team Scuderia AlphaTauri. Under the terms of the collaboration, P448 has created the “official team travel shoe” for AlphaTauri’s entire crew, team and drivers. Designed along with the Italian racing team, P448’s “John” sneaker style was chosen for the collab and features a black heel tab finished with an Italian flag detail and grey laces. Made in Italy, the sneaker is also notably produced with recycled leather, recycled cotton laces and recycled midsole, tread and outsole. “For us as a brand, this partnership is an honor because Formula...
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Insane Apollo Project Evo Scream

We live in the greatest era of supercars. Gone are the days when it was only Lamborghini and Ferrari building poster-worthy machines. These days, all kinds of low-production manufacturers are popping up, and cars such as the Rimac Nevera and Apollo Automobil IE are pushing the limits of what we thought possible.
