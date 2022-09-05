Read full article on original website
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
SkySports
Italian GP: Ferrari hope for Monza boost as they head home with new look, but under increased scrutiny
The Scuderia, though, are now heading home to Monza amid increased pressure and scrutiny - with their championship bid having seemingly dissipated into a battle for second with Mercedes, and their off-track operations even more concerning amid strategy blunder after blunder. Ferrari need a boost at the Italian GP, where...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season
Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
SkySports
Alpine considering 14 drivers for 'best seat in F1' but Pierre Gasly hailed as 'perfect choice' in 2023
The French team have an unexpected opening for 2023 after Fernando Alonso signed for Aston Martin, while they then lost a contract battle to McLaren for the services of the previously-announced Oscar Piastri. Gasly is the overwhelming favourite to land the seat, and Alpine have been in discussions with Red...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver not 'too proud' to take reserve role to stay in F1 in 2023
Ricciardo's stock has taken a big hit over the last 18 months with McLaren, with the charismatic Australian having gone from being heralded as one of the sport's greatest drivers to having his contract terminated by his current team in favour of a young rookie, Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri. Wolff...
It's Formula One... on the water! Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez go head-to-head racing 100km/h SailGP boats in Saint-Tropez before heading to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza
The high-octane sport of SailGP has become known as Formula One on water and this week Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found out why. The Red Bull drivers teamed up with champion sailors Tom Slingsby and Jimmy Spithill in Saint-Tropez to race one another on state-of-the-art hydrofoiling F50 catamarans that can reach speeds of 100km/h.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton desperate to fight Max Verstappen as he remains confident of Mercedes win
Hamilton came arguably the closest he has to victory this year at last weekend's Dutch GP before a combination of strategy risks and safety cars saw him drop to fourth and Verstappen ultimately take the victory. After a 2021 season centred on fighting the Red Bull team, Hamilton is desperate...
Why Colton Herta’s Ascent to F1 Is So Complicated
GettyHerta is just eight points shy of a Super License, and the FIA doesn’t seem too keen on helping out the young American.
ESPN
Fernando Alonso claims he is in the best form of his career
MONZA, Italy - Fernando Alonso believes his performance level in 2022 has been better than the two seasons he won the Formula One championship with Renault. Alonso is on a brilliant run of form for Alpine currently, having finished in the points at 10 consecutive races, a run stretching back to his home race at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.
Controversies and conspiracy theories once again rear their ugly heads in F1
Several incidents in Sunday's race raised a number of questions of potential funny business taking place
The Lamborghini Diablo Is A V12 Icon Never To Be Repeated
A year ago, the modern reinterpretation of the Lamborghini Countach was revealed as the Sant'Agata-Bolognese automaker started celebrating its range-topping V12 engine. Although the Aventador Ultimae marks the end of the naturally aspirated Lambo V12, the flagship supercar's successor will continue to use the configuration, albeit with electrification. As Lamborghini...
Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season
There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes role 'not what's best' for Daniel Ricciardo and reiterates plans to continue in F1
After Ricciardo revealed he was open to becoming a reserve with one of F1's top teams in 2023 after his McLaren axing, a report in The Daily Mail suggested Mercedes were eyeing him up, with a view to replacing Hamilton when the seven-time world champion's contract expires. But asked if...
G90 BMW M5 Spied With Production Body For The First Time
When it comes to luxury sports sedans, few are as intimidating or as excellent as the current F90 BMW M5. To continue the tradition, BMW began work on the G90 replacement earlier this year. We caught spy shots of the development mule that Munich was using to achieve this, but it revealed little because these early prototypes were a far cry from what the production version will be like. Thankfully, BMW has now begun testing the all-new M5 with its final body, and although the car is draped in a comprehensive camouflage package, we can already see that the new model will be quite a looker.
motor1.com
Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen scored his 10th victory of the season at Zandvoort on Sunday after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final safety car restart using fresh tyres.
F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, […] The post F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Is Hungry For Dakar Victory
Earlier this year, Audi scored a world-first victory for EVs at the 2022 Dakar Rally. Even though an overall win was out of the question after Stephane Peterhansel hit a rock and had to wait four hours for the repair truck. It's impossible to fight back from a four-hour delay, but at least Audi scored a stage win with Carlos Sainz Sr. behind the wheel.
Mercedes-AMG's Most Practical Small SUV Is Getting A New Face
Mercedes' "AMG all the things" attitude has worked better for the German brand than for many rivals over the years. It means that almost anyone can find an AMG in their price bracket, with easily-accessible performance in a package that suits their needs. Whether you want a small coupe, sedan, or a seven-seater SUV, you can get it in AMG flavor. The littlest of the seven-seaters mentioned above is the GLB-Class, which, like all of its siblings, has also been given the AMG treatment.
Inside P448’s New Formula 1 Collab With Red Bull-Owned Scuderia AlphaTauri
Italian footwear brand P448 has inked a new partnership deal with Red Bull-owned Formula 1 team Scuderia AlphaTauri. Under the terms of the collaboration, P448 has created the “official team travel shoe” for AlphaTauri’s entire crew, team and drivers. Designed along with the Italian racing team, P448’s “John” sneaker style was chosen for the collab and features a black heel tab finished with an Italian flag detail and grey laces. Made in Italy, the sneaker is also notably produced with recycled leather, recycled cotton laces and recycled midsole, tread and outsole. “For us as a brand, this partnership is an honor because Formula...
Listen To The Insane Apollo Project Evo Scream
We live in the greatest era of supercars. Gone are the days when it was only Lamborghini and Ferrari building poster-worthy machines. These days, all kinds of low-production manufacturers are popping up, and cars such as the Rimac Nevera and Apollo Automobil IE are pushing the limits of what we thought possible.
CarBuzz.com
