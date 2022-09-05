Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division recently took part in a 1-day Sonar and Simulated Body Recovery Training. The training was completed in conjunction with all Full-Time employees of the TPSO Marine Division, along with several Part-Time employees of the division, who also work with the Little Caillou Fire Department and the Dularge Fire Department. The training was completed on August 31, 2022, in Lake Decade, in Dularge, and was a huge success!

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO