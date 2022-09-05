ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Agents Arrest Theriot Residents on Drug and Commercial Fishing Charges

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two subjects for alleged illegal drug and shrimping violations on Sept. 1 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents arrested Hunter Daisy, 29, and Josie Valinsky, 37, both of Theriot, for possession of methamphetamine. Daisy was also arrested for using oversized skimmer nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license, violation of license revocation, possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO investigating shooting death in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in one man’s death. The shooting occurred on the evening of September 7, 2022 in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland. The victim has been pronounced dead at a local hospital after having suffered several apparent gunshot wounds.
RACELAND, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Montegut, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Seat belt checkpoint today in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint in Lafourche Parish during the daytime hours today, September 8, 2022. During this checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt use and safety seat violations, as well as for proper inspection tags and other potential violations.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Completes Sonar and Simulated Body Recovery Training

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division recently took part in a 1-day Sonar and Simulated Body Recovery Training. The training was completed in conjunction with all Full-Time employees of the TPSO Marine Division, along with several Part-Time employees of the division, who also work with the Little Caillou Fire Department and the Dularge Fire Department. The training was completed on August 31, 2022, in Lake Decade, in Dularge, and was a huge success!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Houma cops shoot suspect

Louisiana troopers are investigating after a cop in Houma reportedly shot someone. “Detectives… are currently en route to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Houma Police Department
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Searches for Missing Houma Man Last Seen Nine Days Ago

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish nine days ago. Roland Dale Faul, 45, of Houma went missing from an address in the 100 block of Fairland Drive, in Gray, La. On September 2,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO: St. Charles Parish man arrested for 56 financial crime felonies

Davon Tyrell Dallon, 24, of Killona was re-booked Friday, September 2, 2022 in connection to financial crimes. On August 8, 2022, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division arrested Dallon on an outstanding warrant from Jefferson Parish as well as several additional felonies related to his actions during his attempted arrest.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. James standoff ends, person surrenders

SAINT JAMES, La. — The St. James Sheriff's Office announced that a standoff situation ended Tuesday morning in Vacherie. According to the sheriff's office, an incident on Champion Drive involved a person in a standoff with deputies near a school. The standoff ended with the person surrendering to deputies....
VACHERIE, LA
fox8live.com

LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in Terrebonne Parish. LSP announced Troopers were en route to investigate the shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. According to LSP, the shooting involved the Houma Police Department in the area...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

LSP investigating Houma Police Department officer-involved shooting

Tuesday morning around 1:48 a.m., detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Houma Police Department in the area of LA Hwy 24 South (West Main Street) and Polk Street. One subject was transported to a hospital due to...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO names a new DARE Instructor

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the transfer of Sara LaChico, current Sergeant with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to her new position within the DARE program. Sgt. LaChico is an 8-year veteran of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. During her tenure, Sgt. LaChico began...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

