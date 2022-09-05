Read full article on original website
Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation
Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban
The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Furman Paladins vs Clemson Tigers 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Furman Paladins will meet with the #4 Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, Clemson, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Furman just played North Greenville in their season opener. In the contest, the Paladins triumphed handily. In 2021, Furman had a passable campaign. In...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
Greenville Country Club Hires Jessica Martin as Private Events Manager
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Country Club, one of the South’s most historic golf clubs, recently welcomed Jessica Martin to its team as Private Events Manager. Prior to this role, Martin was a staff member of the Chattooga Club in Cashiers, N.C. With a long career history in the...
UofSC School of Medicine Greenville is a ‘best-kept secret’
In 2009, the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville‘s campus was just a shell, according to the school’s dean, Dr. Marjorie Jenkins. Now it’s a full-fledged medical school with the majority of graduates staying in South Carolina. Jenkins was the featured guest at the Upstate...
Must watch: New country music family drama coming to FOX Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch. “Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music. Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and...
DNR & Clemson University work to clean-up Bald Rock Heritage Preserve graffiti
CLEVELAND, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A place of beauty, is now a place of graffiti. Have you noticed the spray paint around Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, in Cleveland?. The rock is not looking so bald, but more like it’s covered in tattoos, as paint now covers most of it.
BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming
After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
Pickens Co. Deputies searching for missing man who recently had knee surgery
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 83-year-old Billy Morris, a missing man who went missing this afternoon. Deputies said Morris was last seen walking along Ripplelake Drive toward Highway 135 in Easley at 4:00 p.m. on September 6, 2022....
