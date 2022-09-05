ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

KTSA

Camera catches crook copping weed trimmer in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo Police are working on a case involving a crook who may be posing as a solicitor. According to a post on Facebook, the man posed as a solicitor to “blend into the neighborhood” and “conceal his criminal intent.”. The man...
CIBOLO, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking

PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Reason.com

Brickbat: Should She Not Have Done That?

An arbitrator has ordered the San Antonio, Texas, police department to reinstate officer Elizabeth Montoya, who was fired after punching a handcuffed woman who was six months pregnant. Video showed Montoya dragged Kimberly Esparaza out of her car by her hair, struck her in the head seven times and forced her to sit on the ground in the rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

Safety Instructor Fired After Insulting Massacre Survivors

A Caldwell County detective – and also the president of the Luling ISD Board – lost his job at Texas State University last month following outrage over a safety presentation at Lockhart High School on Aug. 11. In it, Det. Jeff Ferry played videos of mass shootings and narrated, using derogatory slurs about survivors. Before day's end, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to teachers and other faculty who attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training "to apologize for some of the comments that were made by the presenter," which Estrada described as "offensive."
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX

