'One pill can kill' | Boerne ISD urges parents to stay alert after fentanyl overdoses
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne ISD warned parents about the dangers of counterfeit and illegal drugs, including fentanyl, in the community at a discussion event Wednesday. The “One Pill Can Kill” discussion comes after four students died recently in Hays CISD in Central Texas from fentanyl overdoses. The...
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
KSAT 12
Man, 20, arrested for supplying fentanyl pills in San Marcos, police say
SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police arrested a 20-year-old man accused of supplying fentanyl pills in the community after finding hundreds of them during a search of a residence. Officers executed a search warrant after arriving at the apartment of Anthony Jean Perez Rios around 9:30 p.m. Friday,...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
Texas Mother Caught Hitting Officer With Car in Violent Rage
A mother was arrested after smashing into an officer in San Antonio. 32-year-old Susan Rodriguez was traveling down a road near a charter school in San Antonio. She quickly found herself in the midst of traffic caused by nearby school children loading and unloading. Rodriguez became frustrated and was in...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
KTSA
Camera catches crook copping weed trimmer in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cibolo Police are working on a case involving a crook who may be posing as a solicitor. According to a post on Facebook, the man posed as a solicitor to “blend into the neighborhood” and “conceal his criminal intent.”. The man...
Active gang member arrested in Bexar County drug bust
An active gang member was arrested in a Bexar County drug bust where several narcotics, firearms, and stolen were recovered by deputies.
fox4beaumont.com
Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking
PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Texas Walmart
SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a woman who they said tried to take a little girl who was out shopping with her mother. In an arrest report obtained by KSAT, police said that a woman was shopping at Walmart when Jessica Vega grabbed her cart, with her 4-year-old sitting inside, and started to push it away.
New Braunfels K9 Voska alerts officers to over four pounds of meth hidden inside purse during traffic stop
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The nose knows! K9 Voska with the New Braunfels Police Department alerted officers to more than 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday. Officers pulled over April Perez, 42, on the northbound I-35 frontage road just after 11 p.m. That's when K9 Voska...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
KSAT 12
2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
Texas Mom Intentionally Hits Officer With Car Because She Was Late For Work
It all went down while the mom was dropping her child off at school.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Brickbat: Should She Not Have Done That?
An arbitrator has ordered the San Antonio, Texas, police department to reinstate officer Elizabeth Montoya, who was fired after punching a handcuffed woman who was six months pregnant. Video showed Montoya dragged Kimberly Esparaza out of her car by her hair, struck her in the head seven times and forced her to sit on the ground in the rain.
Austin Chronicle
Safety Instructor Fired After Insulting Massacre Survivors
A Caldwell County detective – and also the president of the Luling ISD Board – lost his job at Texas State University last month following outrage over a safety presentation at Lockhart High School on Aug. 11. In it, Det. Jeff Ferry played videos of mass shootings and narrated, using derogatory slurs about survivors. Before day's end, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada sent an email to teachers and other faculty who attended the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training "to apologize for some of the comments that were made by the presenter," which Estrada described as "offensive."
New Braunfels High School lockdown lifted, NBISD officials say
The campus was on lockdown after a threat was made against the school
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
