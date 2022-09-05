Read full article on original website
Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to four-year contract
Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. The Canadiens are looking to move out salary, and talking to Jake Allen about an extension. Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said that they are looking to make a trade to clear some salary cap space. He added that it’s not just to dump a player and that it’s okay if something doesn’t happen.
Canadiens sign F Kirby Dach to 4-year, $13.45M deal
The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.45 million contract. The deal announced Wednesday runs through the 2025-26 season. Later Wednesday, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced that goalie Carey Price has been placed on the offseason long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list. The move gives the team cap relief in the amount of $10.5 million, getting the Habs back under the offseason salary cap.
Carey Price heading for offseason LTIR
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes confirmed on Wednesday that goaltender Carey Price will be placed on the offseason long-term injured reserve list. Price, 35, continues to deal with a knee injury that hasn't yet healed to the point where he's capable of playing. "Our sense is that Carey's knee...
MONTREAL CANADIENS CLOSING IN ON MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH JAKE ALLEN
Kevin Weekes sent a series of cryptic tweets, suggesting some sort of transaction was afoot with the Canadiens, tweeting first a photo of the Montreal skyline followed by a photo from behind the home net at the Bell Centre. The news he was teasing is that the Habs are closing...
Canadiens Discussing Jake Allen Extension, Plus Possible Trade
Following news that the Montreal Canadiens have signed netminder Cayden Primeau to a new three-year deal and after Carey Price posted what looked like a goodbye on social media, news that the Montreal Canadiens are looking at locking up an important piece of their roster in Jake Allen has gotten some attention.
