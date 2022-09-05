Read full article on original website
UNF Presents 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge for Palm Coast Area High School Students
The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, has opened applications for the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The challenge is a team-based entrepreneurship competition that will showcase regional high school students selected to pitch their solutions to address sleep deprivation in teenagers. The Innovation Challenge is open to all Flagler, St. Johns, Volusia and surrounding county high school students.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,...
Wadsworth Park Employee’s Vigilance Leads to Veteran Felon and Bleacher Stealer’s Arrest in 2 Hours
Between the scrappy vigilance of a county park employee, law enforcement’s investigative methods and cooperation among agencies in the county, veteran felon Ronald Schmitt of Flagler Beach did not have much of a chance Tuesday. That morning, Ryan Belhumeur, a Flagler County parks employee, was working his rounds at...
After Din of Opposition and Another Screaming Match, Palm Coast Council Will Consider Cuts in Tax Hike
Palm Coast City Council members Tuesday evening agreed to suggest budget cuts ahead of Thursday’s budget hearings in hopes of possibly lowering the proposed 15 percent property tax increase, after hearing from about 30 residents who complained about their taxes. The council did so after some of its members again degraded into a screaming match after Council member Eddie Branquinho challenged Ed Danko to roll back the 151 percent raise to his and other council members’ salaries he’d supported.
Swords Sheathed, County, Cities and District Resolve Clash Over Developers’ Dues for School Construction
There were so many indications before this morning’s meeting that the nearly year-long battle over between the Flagler County school district and other local governments was over. The long-sought agreement between all the sides was inked, it had everyone’s agreement, it only needed a few dits and a formal ratification by each government, all of which is expected over the next few weeks.
Harsh Report Outlines List of Serious Issues at Splash Pad as Council Prepares Next Repair Step
A consultant Palm Coast hired to evaluate the problems at the city’s $5.1 million splash pad at Holland Park, which closed not long after it opened last year, found potential building code violations, non-compliance with sanitary standards, poorly engineered waterworks that amplify water loss, a splash pad surface that deteriorated and bunched up, causing falling hazards, and that collected water in unsanitary ways, and otherwise “very unusual activities and observations that are seldom ever encountered by our firm.”
Ed Danko Swipes Alan Lowe Into City Hall Over Weekend to Film Campaign Video, Skirting Policy
Around 1 p.m. Saturday over the Labor Day weekend, when City Hall was as vacant as it gets, Alen Lowe, who is in a runoff for a city council seat in against Theresa Carli Pontieri, managed to get into the City Council chamber and shoot a campaign video. He positioned...
In Latest Switch, County Will Cut Tax Rate, Fund Sheriff’s Full Request, and Take a $1.9 Million Hit on Budget
Facing another full house of law enforcement power and support, the Flagler County Commission this evening voted 3-2 to cut the tax rate by a tenth of a point and fully fund the sheriff’s budget request, closing what had been a $700,000 difference between the county’s proposal and the sheriff’s request. The result will be a $1.9 million hit on the budget the administration had submitted to the commission ahead of today’s public hearing, the first of two to adopt next year’s budget and tax rate.
Decrying Misinformation in Face of Another Wave of Opposition, Palm Coast Approves Budget and Tax Hike, 4-1
Rejecting the second wave of pleas and demands from residents this week for a substantial property tax cut, and decrying disinformation, the Palm Coast City Council this evening voted 4-1 to adopt a budget that would keep the city’s tax rate flat, but equate on paper to a somewhat misleading 15 percent tax increase.
‘Hot Rails of Meth’ Lead to Bizarre R-Section Burglary and Slew of Charges for Palm Coast Man
After the alleged burglary and after making death threats to the R-Section home’s residents, to cops and to hospital staff, Daniel Matthew Reyes would tell Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he’d “snorted hot rails of meth,” and screamed for help. After a brief stop at the local hospital, he was booked at the Flagler County jail Saturday night (Sept. 3) on seven charges, including two first-degree felonies.
