Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home without permission

DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission. Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vehicle used to give back to community stolen in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization needs your help after their mobile unit was stolen over the weekend. Hey Yall Detroit painted its logo on the side of a 2004 Black Chevy Trailblazer to deliver groceries, transport children’s books for their pop-up library, and help families get to doctor appointments.
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
