Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
2 men charged with conspiracy in murder of popular Detroit-area jeweler
OAK PARK, MI -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of well-known jeweler Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was arraigned on charges on Aug. 30 while another man, Darnell Larry was charged on Sept. 2.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect still unknown 4 years after Detroit man shot, killed in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Police still don’t know who shot and killed a 45-year-old Detroit man in Louisville, Kentucky four years ago. Charles Theo Tillman Jr. was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m. on June 5, 2018, after he was shot in the 7800 block of Whipperwill Road. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect carjacks 71-year-old's Jeep in Detroit after asking victim for ride
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a man they say robbed an elderly individual of his vehicle after asking him for a ride to the gas station. The carjacking in Detroit happened while the suspect and victim were traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton around midnight Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission. Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is...
fox2detroit.com
Two more suspects arrested in alleged targeted killing of well-known Oak Park jeweler, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified
PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman found dead near the northern border of Pontiac 23 years ago still hasn’t been identified. Her body was found on September 12, 1999, in a field off Lake Angelus Road near Baldwin Road. Officials believe she may have died between 1998 and 1999....
Lafayette Coney Island temporarily shut down after inspector finds rat droppings
A beloved downtown Detroit restaurant will remain temporarily closed after the health department says it found a rat problem.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vehicle used to give back to community stolen in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization needs your help after their mobile unit was stolen over the weekend. Hey Yall Detroit painted its logo on the side of a 2004 Black Chevy Trailblazer to deliver groceries, transport children’s books for their pop-up library, and help families get to doctor appointments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spanish, Chilean, Brazilian men tried to cross illegally into Michigan in middle of night, agents say
MARYSVILLE, Mich. – Officials said they arrested a Spanish man, a Chilean man, and a Brazilian man who took a boat across the St. Clair River to cross illegally from Canada into Michigan in the middle of the night. Border Patrol agents from Detroit said they saw a boat...
