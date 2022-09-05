Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Packers 27, Vikings 24

Tyler Sullivan writes: "Aaron Rodgers had his six-season streak of winning in Week 1 snapped last season as the Packers fell to the Saints, but the back-to-back NFL MVP has historically played well to begin the year. For his career, Rodgers is 10-4 SU in Week 1 and has a 100.2 pass rating in those games. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins is .500 in Week 1 as the starter for the Vikings and has lost the last two. It'll be interesting to see how Green Bay's offense flows without Davante Adams, but Rodgers finds a way to pull out the win."

Pro Football Network : Vikings 27, Packers 24

Jason Katz writes: "This is my very early favorite bet of the week. Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP awards. He’s still playing at an elite level. However, he lost Davante Adams and, of lesser importance, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Their replacements are Sammy Watkins, rookie second-rounder Christian Watson, and Day 3 pick Romeo Doubs. The Vikings have Kirk Cousins back and are finally committed to him. They have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen is healthy. Dalvin Cook is healthy. This team is my pick to win the NFC North, and I think they get it started with a win over their division rivals."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Packers to cover vs. Vikings

Bill Speros writes: "Look for Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt to make his debut as their new lead NFL announcer in this game. Two-time defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is back. But A-Rod is missing his favorite target in Davante Adams, who hit the jackpot with a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers still have running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The Vikings will be breaking in a new coach in Kevin O’Connell and sit as a slight home underdog. Matt LaFleur has won 39 of his first 49 starts as an NFL head coach and should have the Packers ready."

Fansided : Packers 32, Vikings 23

Matt Verderame predicts that Green Bay will beat Minnesota in the Week 1 NFL showdown.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

Walter Football : Go with the Packers in Week 1 vs. Vikings

It writes: "At any rate, guessing Packers -1.5 correctly wasn't expected, but I think I'd be on the Packers because Minnesota has a new head coach who might be outmatched in the season opener."

ESPN : Packers have a 53.7% chance to win

The site gives the Vikings a 45.9% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

More: NFL power rankings before Week 1: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills open NFL season at top

More: Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

WSN : Take the Vikings with the points vs. Packers

Mike Lukas writes: "Should be an exciting NFC North matchup as the Green Bay Packers try and win without WR DeVante Adams but they do have Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb for QB Aaron Rodgers, plus the front office drafted LB Quay Walker in the first round to boost DC Joe Barry’s squad, a team that HC Matt LaFleur needs to finally take to the Big Game, though they have come close. It will be fun for the Minnesota Vikings fans to watch their team opening up at home in an indoor stadium where snow is still always possible, and now QB Kirk Cousins and his main target WR Adam Thielen need to get serious about their offense that didn’t crack the top ten last season despite having one of the most exciting dual-threat backs out of the backfield in Dalvin Cook. Tough to bet against Aaron Rodgers, but if you are going to do that it’s best to try it at the start of the year, so take the home team Vikings, and the two points that the oddsmakers are giving."

NFL Spin Zone : Vikings 31, Packers 28

Brendan Danaher writes: "Surrounded by aging veteran Randall Cobb, mid-tier WR2 Allen Lazard, and a handful of rookies won’t ease the pain for Rodgers or make this first game any easier. Rodgers will always keep it competitive but the purple eaters will squeak this win out and we may see new Kings of the North emerging slowly after Week 1. Rodgers may be vacating the Iron Throne quicker than anticipated."

NFL's highest paid players in 2022 :

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?