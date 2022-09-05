Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Chargers 33, Raiders 28

Tyler Sullivan writes: "This is a tone-setting game for both of these AFC West clubs. This division has gone through an arms race this offseason and each game will be of tremendous importance for playoff positioning. While both of these rivals have high-powered weapons on offense, it'll come down to which pass-rushing duo -- Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack or Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby -- can get after the quarterback. With L.A. having the better O-line, I'll say they get the edge in keeping their QB upright and cover."

Pro Football Network : Chargers 26, Raiders 20

Jason Katz writes: "The last time the Chargers played was the final game of the 2021 regular season, where they lost in overtime to the Raiders, knocking them out of the playoffs. You have to think they haven’t forgotten. The Raiders made some quality additions this offseason, most notably acquiring Davante Adams. While the Chargers haven’t added much to their offense, they have focused on improving their already good offensive line. This feels like the year the Chargers finally take that massive leap forward behind Justin Herbert’s continued ascent. I like them to get started on the right foot this year."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Raiders with the points vs. Chargers

Bill Speros writes: "The AFC West is loaded this season. The Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, swiping the long-time Patriots offensive coordinator. Raiders QB Derek Carr has his former Fresno State teammate Adams as a new No. 1 target. The Raiders also added Chandler Jones, Demarcus Robinson, and Bilal Nichols via free agency. The Chargers bring back most of their key players and look to take the next step and reach the postseason with Justin Herbert under center. This total seems a bit too high for Week 1, but we’re going with the Silver and Black on the road."

Fansided : Chargers 38, Raiders 28

Matt Verderame predicts that Los Angeles will beat Las Vegas in the Week 1 NFL matchup.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

Walter Football : Go with the Raiders in Week 1 vs. Chargers

It writes: "The Chargers would definitely be the play for me if they weren't potentially looking ahead to battling the Chiefs on Thursday night. I'd side with the Raiders for this reason."

ESPN : Chargers have a 62.2% chance to win

The site gives the Raiders a 37.5% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

WSN : Take the Raiders with the points vs. Chargers

Mike Lukas writes: "Here come the Las Vegas Raiders with a new HC in Josh McDaniels who has been waiting around for the perfect offensive opportunity to rush the show, and with QB Derrick Carr and now WR Devante Adams reconnecting this season, the middle of the field will be open for TE Darren Waller and RB Josh Jacobs to exploit, plus LB Maxx Crosby is back for another year of chaos. This will be Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley’s second season after taking his team to a 9-8 record last year and a third-place finish in the AFC West, but QB Justin Herbert is exceptional and he has Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and TE Gerald Everett to throw the football to, and it’s always fun to watch LB Joey Bosa inflict damage on his opponents. Take the Raiders to cover the spread on the road here as their new and improved offense should be able to keep it close as the Chargers win this one by a point."

NFL Spin Zone : Chargers 37, Raiders 31

Brendan Danaher writes: "The Chargers’ main weakness last season was their defense and the Chargers fixed that this offseason by signing one of the best cornerbacks (JC Jackson) and an elite defensive end in former Raider Khalil Mack. Another close friend of Raiders QB Derek Carr. There will undoubtedly be a lot of emotions throughout this matchup and things could get very chippie at times. Every single AFC West game matters with a division this stacked with talent but the Chargers are going to take this one and the Raiders will have to play catch up. Bolt up."

