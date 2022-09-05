ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Buccaneers are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Cowboys 33, Buccaneers 30

Tyler Sullivan writes: "This line feels off. The Buccaneers were a bad bet on the road in 2021, owning a 3-6 ATS mark for the year. While Dallas covered five of their nine home matchups last season, they had a margin of victory of 12 points, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL. The Cowboys have a top-tier defense to attack Tom Brady and plenty of weapons offensive to put up points."

Pro Football Network : Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 28

Jason Katz writes: "I’m not going to lie here. I feel disrespected that the Cowboys are getting points at home. Yes, the Bucs have Tom Brady back and are perennial Super Bowl contenders. But these are two teams in very similar boats. Both teams are down two of their starting wide receivers from last season. Chris Godwin and Michael Gallup will likely miss the start of the year due to torn ACLs. Antonio Brown and Amari Cooper are gone as well. These two teams opened the 2021 campaign with the Cowboys losing a thriller 31-29 in Tampa Bay. I’m expecting another close, high-scoring affair, but the reverse outcome this time around."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Cowboys with the points vs. Buccaneers

Bill Speros writes: "These two teams began the 2021 season at Tampa Bay in a game won by the Buccaneers 31-29 on a last-second field goal. Tom Brady is back after a brief retirement, along with most of the big names on the Bucs. But Rob Gronkowski is not one of them after the future Hall of Fame tight end announced his retirement.  The Cowboys are mostly back intact. The biggest challenge for the Cowboys remains keeping Dak Prescott healthy. It’s rare that the Cowboys are home underdogs. Dallas had the best record in the NFL last year ATS, going 13-5 including the playoffs. The Bucs, meanwhile, absorbed significant amounts of cash from the betting public and covered just ten times despite winning 14 games. So, for that reason, we like Dallas here."

Fansided : Cowboys 34, Buccaneers 31

Matt Verderame predicts that Dallas will beat Tampa Bay in the Week 1 NFL game.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKSlY_0hilfB7l00

Walter Football : Go with the Buccaneers in Week 1 vs. Cowboys

It writes: "I didn't think the sportsbooks would quite make the Buccaneers three-point road favorites in the opener. They seem to be the right side though, as Dallas lost lots of talent this offseason."

ESPN : Cowboys have a 61.9% chance to win

The site gives the Buccaneers a 37.6% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

More: NFL power rankings before Week 1: Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills open NFL season at top

More: Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

WSN : Take the Cowboys with the points vs. Buccaneers

Mike Lukas writes: "The first Sunday Night Football broadcast of the 2022 NFL season promises to be exciting featuring two of the league’s premier QBs, the GOAT Tom Brady back in Tampa Bay with his Buccaneers, though now his HC will be the defensive-minded Todd Bowles, but Brady can handle the offense with a healthy Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, plus Vita Vea is back on D. Though the Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record last season, HC Mike McCarthy’s bunch couldn’t get past the first round of the playoffs, something that QB Dak Prescott will have to figure out without WR Amari Cooper who’s in Cleveland now, and RB Zeke Elliott must have a return-to-form type of season if he is expected to be their go to guy anymore. The home team is getting points here, so take the Cowboys to cover the spread at Arlington, though the Buccaneers are veteran enough to show up in Week 1."

NFL Spin Zone : Buccaneers 30, Cowboys 21

Brendan Danaher writes: "CeeDee Lamb will work to fill the void left by Cooper and Ezekiel Elliot is doing his best to hype up his doubters this offseason that he will return to form. Tom Brady loves a challenge and he will rise to the occasion this week armed with his usual group of playmakers and an imposing defensive unit. This won’t be as close as their Week 1 meeting in 2021. Brady’s last first game of the season is a win over 'dem boyz.'"

NFL's highest paid players in 2022 :

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings

The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott: 3 bold predictions for Cowboys star in the 2022 NFL season

Dak Prescott may have been one of the finest players moving into 2022 if not for his season-ending injury in 2020. He was on track for 6,000+ throwing yards in fewer than five full games that year. Instead, two ankle surgeries later, Prescott returned to near-elite throwing form last year, but he still lacks the “wow” season that fans seek for in a consistently high-performing quarterback. Will he finally have that big season now? Let’s look at some Dak Prescott predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Axios

The big bucks you need to be a big Bucs fan

Ready for the big game? Better bring your big-boy wallet. Driving the news: The grand total for a family of four to enjoy a Bucs game this year — four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs — is a whopping $947.69. That's according to...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1

During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
