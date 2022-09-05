ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Chiefs are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Chiefs 28, Cardinals 27

Tyler Sullivan writes: "The Cardinals have historically started the season strongly under Kliff Kingsbury. During his tenure, Arizona has outscored opponents 89-60 in Week 1. While the Chiefs will be a legit title contender this season, I do think it may take some time for this offense to find its footing as they are trying to work in a number of new pass-catchers. Naturally, that adjustment period will keep games closer than they typically would with a team with more continuity. Not having DeAndre Hopkins (suspended) for the opener will hurt the Cardinals, but they find a way to cover."

Pro Football Network : Cardinals 34, Chiefs 30

Jason Katz writes: "I am very concerned about the Chiefs’ offense in a post-Tyreek Hill world. He’s irreplaceable. The only pass catchers Patrick Mahomes has back from last season are Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. I’m expecting some growing pains as he learns to navigate throwing to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore.  Meanwhile, Kyler Murray has made it a habit of starting hot and fading later in the season. He’ll be operating without DeAndre Hopkins and doesn’t have Christian Kirk anymore. He does have Marquise Brown, plus Zach Ertz and James Conner are back. The Cardinals are at home, and I like their situation a bit better than the Chiefs’ this season."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the under in Chiefs vs. Cardinals game

Bill Speros writes: "Patrick Mahomes II no longer has Tyreek Hill waiting at the receiving end of his long throws. The Chiefs will try to make up the loss of Hill with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, plus copious targets for Travis Kelce. The Cardinals have been wrestling with the status of QB Kyler Murray, whose agent fired off a letter that all but demanded a trade early in the offseason. Cooler heads have prevailed, and Murray appears to be situated in Arizona for the foreseeable future. The Chiefs struggled early against the line in 2021 and at one point last year were 4-15 ATS. But we like the under here."

Fansided : Chiefs 34, Cardinals 24

Matt Verderame predicts that Kansas City will defeat Arizona in Week 1 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRdEs_0hilf9RY00

Walter Football : Go with Chiefs to cover vs. Cardinals in Week 1

It writes: "The second spread I guessed correctly, though this one wasn't difficult to figure out. I'd be worried about the Chiefs looking ahead to their Thursday night battle against the Chargers, but I'd still trust Andy Reid to cover this spread against the DeAndre Hopkins-less Cardinals."

ESPN : Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win

The site gives the Chiefs a 47.2% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

WSN : Take the Cardinals with the points vs. Chiefs

Mike Lukas writes: "The Kansas City Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals in OT by a field goal, so QB Patrick Mahomes and his guru HC Andy Reid are starving for retribution, a feat made tougher with the loss of the Cheetah – WR Tyreek – who went south to Miami, but when you have TE Travis Kelce catching balls and RB Clyde Edward-Helaire rushing, things look good. It’s time for the Arizona Cardinals to shake things up in the NFC West, a tough division that they have the talent to compete with as QB Kyler Murray continues to grow into a scary NFL QB with the speed to escape the pocket when he’s not finding TE Zach Ertz wide open, a team that JJ Watt dominates on defense with help from guys like FS Budda Baker roaming the secondary. Since the Chiefs have been starting out slow lately, take the Cardinals and the points and figure they will cover the spread at home on opening day."

NFL Spin Zone : Chiefs 31, Cardinals 21

Brendan Danaher writes: "Quarterback superstar Patrick Mahomes will enter his first season without Tyreek Hill but with an abundance of talented receivers at his disposal he should be fine. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach spent their two first-round picks building up their defense and they’ll have a good first test by trying to set an edge around the quick-footed Kyler Murray. This should still end with a win for the Chiefs and the first AFC West team starts the season 1-0."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

Football
