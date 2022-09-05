New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Titans are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Titans 28, Giants 21

Tyler Sullivan writes: "Tennessee was one of the better home teams in the NFL last season as they covered 60% of their games at Nissan Stadium (fifth-best record in the NFL). While the loss of receiver A.J. Brown certainly will be felt, this offense still runs through running back Derrick Henry. If he enters the season at full health, they'll be able to move the football against a Giants defense that ranked 32nd in the NFL against the run in 2021. Even if they are marginally better against the run this year, Henry should still be able to eat."

Pro Football Network : Titans 28, Giants 14

Jason Katz writes: "This is a matchup between two teams I am fading pretty heavily this season. The Giants have done most of the right things to set themselves up for the future. Unfortunately, none of it matters until they find a quarterback. Daniel Jones is not that guy. The Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third round, but he is no threat to Ryan Tannehill. I do not believe an NFL team can win with Tannehill, but he’s at least a capable starting quarterback — the only one in this game. My money will be on the Titans to miss the playoffs this season, but they’re starting off 2022 with a bang."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the under in Titans vs. Giants game

Bill Speros writes: "The Giants hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach. Daboll is sticking with Daniel Jones at QB. The Titans finished with the best record in the AFC but lost at home to Cincinnati 19-16 in the Divisional round after QB Ryan Tannehill threw three picks. The Titans still boast Derrick Henry as the centerpiece of their offense, but traded away AJ Brown to the Eagles. This game points to being an ugly, low-scoring affair."

Fansided : Titans 35, Giants 20

Matt Verderame predicts that Tennessee will defeat New York in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

Walter Football : Go with the Giants in Week 1 vs. Titans

It writes: "These are not your slightly older brother's Titans. Tennessee has lost some key personnel. The Giants, conversely, will be better than they were last year because they've added some talent on the offensive line. Saquon Barkley also figures to be much healthier now that he's another year removed from his torn ACL. I like the Giants."

ESPN : Titans have a 63.6% chance to win

The site gives the Giants a 35.9% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

WSN : Take the Titans to cover vs. Giants

Mike Lukas writes: "New York Giants’ latest HC Brian Daboll most likely has two seasons to get this team right, a roster with a lot of veteran talent (RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Kenny Golliday, CB Adoree Jackson) with some rookies thrown in (LB Kayvon Thibodeaux) that must do better than the 4-13 season they just had where they came in last place in the NFC East. If the Tennessee Titans can stay healthy this season, they have a great shot at ruling the AFC South the way they did last year with a 12-5 record and a trip to the Divisional Playoffs, but HC Mike Vrabel no doubt wants to get to the big game so QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry must stay off the IR and on the field, with rookie WR Treylon Burks now a target. The Titans should be able to take care of the Giants and cover the spread, a home game to start the season and show off a roster that can earn wins."

NFL Spin Zone : Titans 17, Giants 14

Brendan Danaher writes: "Regardless, this will be a closer game than many anticipated but Vrabel will squeak out a win. Daboll will hopefully use this game as fuel to get quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley into the form required to keep their careers alive. Titans with a close win."

