Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks play Monday, Sept. 12 in a Week 1 NFL game .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 5:15 p.m. MST on ESPN and ABC.

The Broncos are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 1 picks, predictions :

CBS Sports : Broncos 30, Seahawks 20

Tyler Sullivan writes: "This feels like a game where Russell Wilson balls out. He's making his Broncos debut in Seattle against his former team in the Seahawks. As rumors ran wild that he'd be leaving the organization last year, Wilson threw four touchdowns and had a 133 passer rating in his final home game in Week 17. I expect him to put together a similar dazzling performance with his new Broncos weapons. With no viable quarterback to combat him on the other side, Seattle gets left in the dust."

Pro Football Network : Broncos 24, Seahawks 20

Jason Katz writes: "Clever, clever NFL scheduling team. Don’t think for one second this wasn’t intentional. Russell Wilson opens the season in the same city he’s called home his entire career. Of course, he’ll only be playing one game in Seattle this season. Given that the Seahawks will be starting Drew Lock or Geno Smith at quarterback, 4.5 feels like an easy number for the loaded Broncos offense to cover. Wilson will have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Javonte Williams, and Albert Okwuegbunam at his disposal. Lock/Smith still have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but the problem is not having Wilson. I can already tell the public will be all over the Broncos. That forces me to go contrarian and take the Seahawks to keep it close at home."

NFL Week 1 odds :

Bookies.com : Take the Broncos to cover vs. Seahawks

Bill Speros writes: "This game marks the Monday Night Football debut of announcer Joe Buck and play-by-play analyst Troy Aikman, both of whom left Fox to join ABC/ESPN. Russell Wilson’s homecoming will be the other overriding storyline heading into this game. The Broncos and Seahawks exchanged quarterbacks in the offseason, with Wilson leaving Seattle after 11 seasons. The Seahawks' win over/under is just 6 games. The Broncos are solid on both sides of the ball. By the way, the Broncos, too, changed coaches in the offseason with former Green Bay QB coach Nathaniel Hackett taking over for Vic Fangio. It is difficult to think this will be anything other than a Broncos rout."

Fansided : Broncos 38, Seahawks 21

Matt Verderame predicts that Denver will crush Seattle in the Week 1 NFL game.

NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information :

Walter Football : Go with the Broncos in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

It writes: "I view the Broncos as an elite NFL team with Russell Wilson at the helm, but the sportsbooks apparently disagree! I'll be on Denver, which should surprise no one."

ESPN : Broncos have a 57.3% chance to win

The site gives the Seahawks a 42.3% chance to pick up the victory in Week 1.

WSN : Take the Seahawks with the points vs. Broncos

Mike Lukas writes: "It will be a new look Monday Night Football broadcast the same way it will be a new look Denver Broncos offense now with veteran QB Russell Wilson under center, this defensive heavy team is said to be ‘a quarterback away’ from big things, so now it will be up to HC Nathaniel Hackett to use his roster wisely, with talent on both sides of the ball including LB Bradley Chubb. It’s the perfect Week 1 game for the Seattle Seahawks who not only have to play without longtime QB Russell Wilson, but they must also face him on the field so their new guy Geno Smith who has been a backup there since 2019 gets to step up to see if he can use deep threat DK Metcalf wisely as DC Clint Hurtt tries to fix a defense that was ranked 28th last year. Take the points and the home team always, but especially because this game will be a close one, either way, a battle that the Seahawks should at least cover with that help."

NFL Spin Zone : Broncos 27, Seahawks 14

Brendan Danaher writes: "The Broncos roster, as it has to be in the AFC West, is loaded on both sides of the ball. The Seahawks’ offensive line and defensive lines are questionable while their running backs and receivers (assuming DK Metcalf plays) are enticing. Russell Wilson may enter a stadium filled with boos but when he leaves Broncos fans will be applauding. The Wilson era in Denver begins with a win against the team he led for 10 season. Let’s ride."

