Who was the Louisville-area high school Athlete of the Week, Aug. 29- Sept. 4? Cast your vote!

By J.L. Kirven, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2xXH_0hileSqf00

The nominations are in for The Courier Journal Athlete of the Week. Tons of impactful performances took place during the past week of action. Here are the athletes who made this week's cut. Cast your vote on our poll below.

The poll closes Wednesday at 6 p.m. with results shared Thursday morning.

Charlotte Doninger, Collegiate soccer

Collegiate junior goalkeeper Charlotte Doninger led the Amazons to a 1-0 (PK) win over Whitefield Academy in the All A classic on Tuesday after finishing the game with six saves.

Darnel Herzog, Fairdale football

Fairdale senior running back Darnel Herzog rushed 14 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns throughout the Bulldogs' 38-0 win over Eastern on Friday.

Justin Ruffin, CAL football

CAL junior WR/DB Justin Ruffin caught five passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown during the Centurions' 49-0 win over Bullitt Central on Friday.

Nia Shahid, Ballard volleyball

Ballard Nia Shahid's 13 kills lifted the Bruins to a 2-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-14)win over Wolfe County in the Swift Silvermane Classic on Tuesday.

Jack Travis, Trinity soccer

Trailing 2-0, Trinity senior Jack Travis scored one goal and assisted two others to help the Shamrocks rally to beat Lake Central (IN) 3-2 in the Indiana vs. Kentucky Challenge on Friday.

