California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO