California State

Road & Track

California Police Impound 19 Cars, Arrest 27 People in Street Takeover Crackdown

California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.
POMONA, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theavtimes.com

Authorities name 16 charged in massive EBT fraud scheme

Authorities on Tuesday named the 16 people charged in a massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, those charged are Nicolae Petrache, 48; Dumitri Florin, 47; Stefan Marin, 46;...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myaustinminnesota.com

California man sentenced to prison time on felony 1st degree drug possession charge in Mower County District Court

A California man who was one of two suspects found to be in possession of 2,318 grams, or just over five pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
SFGate

California faces wildfires, heat and likely rain, flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

2 charged in series of daytime robberies

Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set to be arraigned Thursday in a Pomona courtroom on robbery...
GLENDALE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Additional MPX vaccine doses in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair

The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California. San Francisco Department of Public Health says as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair, events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

16 Charged in EBT Fraud Scheme Targeting Needy California Families

Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

