California Highway Patrol makes arrests during first 36 hours of maximum enforcement period
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is enforcing a Maximum Enforcement Period during Labor Day weekend, which will have extra officers on duty to increase safe travel over the holiday weekend. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol, within the first 36 hours of the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period, California Highway Patrol […]
NBC San Diego
Nearly 850 DUI Arrests in California So Far This Labor Day Weekend: CHP
The California Highway Patrol has made at least 848 driving under the influence arrests so far this Labor Day weekend, the law enforcement agency said Monday morning. The arrests were made during the first 50 hours of the CHP's maximum enforcement period, which is slated to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Road & Track
California Police Impound 19 Cars, Arrest 27 People in Street Takeover Crackdown
California Highway Patrol announced late Monday it put a stop to a street takeover in Pomona that ended in 27 arrests and 19 impounded cars. A post published to Facebook by the Baldwin Park CHP shows the aftermath of a street takeover after police moved into position to prevent drivers from escaping the area. Officers said they witnessed large plumes of tire smoke caused by several burnouts and donuts. One driver allegedly tried to flee, ramming their car into a patrol vehicle. Both cars suffered minor damage and no one was injured.
LAPD Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in South El Monte
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed individual was pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers from Rampart Division in the city of Los Angeles to the city of South El Monte in the San Gabriel Valley starting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The pursuit started...
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
KTLA.com
Witness: California corrections counselor targeted because he was charging electric vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A man present at the shooting of a corrections counselor near an electric charging station last week identified the gunman, who he said targeted the counselor because he “probably had money due to possessing an electric vehicle,” court documents say. The man said he...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
theavtimes.com
Authorities name 16 charged in massive EBT fraud scheme
Authorities on Tuesday named the 16 people charged in a massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, those charged are Nicolae Petrache, 48; Dumitri Florin, 47; Stefan Marin, 46;...
myaustinminnesota.com
California man sentenced to prison time on felony 1st degree drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
A California man who was one of two suspects found to be in possession of 2,318 grams, or just over five pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
SFGate
California faces wildfires, heat and likely rain, flooding
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern...
2 charged in series of daytime robberies
Two men were charged Tuesday in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale. Dangelo Thomas, 25, and Demoryie Watts, 21, are set to be arraigned Thursday in a Pomona courtroom on robbery...
KTVU FOX 2
Additional MPX vaccine doses in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair
The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California. San Francisco Department of Public Health says as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair, events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate.
11-year-old boy struck by vehicle in North County
An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Vista, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Hurricane Kay to Break San Diego County's Hot Spell With Rain, Gusty Winds
San Diego County is finally getting some relief from the heat this weekend but it's thanks to a hurricane that is approaching the Southern California coastline in the coming days. While Hurricane Kay is expected to stay well off California's coast, it will bring gusty winds and rain to San...
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Sixteen charged in alleged massive EBT fraud scheme
Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
NBC Los Angeles
16 Charged in EBT Fraud Scheme Targeting Needy California Families
Sixteen people were charged in what prosecutors called a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme that targeted funds intended for families in need. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday that the case involves the theft of private account information of California EBT card holders, the creation of illegal, cloned cards with victims' account information and the withdrawal of large cash amounts from those accounts at ATMs. That left legitimate card holders without funds in their accounts when they would later try to make purchases, according to the District Attorney's Office.
