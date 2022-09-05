Read full article on original website
Brooke Scott
3d ago
They put a transit center right next to my son’s school. There’s going to be drug-addicted homeless violent criminals all around his school now.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
Pierce County deputies warn Parkland encampment residents they could be arrested for trespassing
PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were dispatched to Parkland Wednesday to clear out a homeless encampment on 149th Street. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said 60 people in total were living there. Eight were arrested on outstanding warrants, and two were sent to the hospital for various medical conditions.
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Police Investigate Possible Homicide of Victim Reported Shot at Condominium in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA: Police are investigating an incident where a male was reported with gunshot wounds but was not located at the scene, and is possibly the gunshot victim pronounced deceased in the ER at a hospital. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Puget Sound Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejoltnews.com
Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple
An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
q13fox.com
Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect
OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits’ Meltdown-O-Meter: Tacoma sees 34 homicides in less than a year
This shooting marks the day that Tacoma has exceeded 2021’s astounding homicide total with a thirty-fourth victim. And there are three months left of 2022:. This story may as well be every large city in the Pacific Northwest, but it’s not being tracked regionally. Here at Meltdown-O-Meter, I’ll rectify that so nothing falls through the cracks and we realists can face the day-to-day tragedy that the combination of deadly fentanyl combined with police flight makes our lives measurably worse.
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shorelineareanews.com
Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood burns in spectacular fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building caught fire around 1:30am Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 4820 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but 196th St SW was closed in both directions between 50th Ave W and 48th Ave W. Power poles were down but...
3 finalists moving forward in search for next Seattle police chief
SEATTLE — Three candidates are moving forward in the search for Seattle's next police chief: Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall. Seattle has been without a permanent chief of police since Carmen Best...
ifiberone.com
Man accused of stealing tip money, pulling knife on Quincy restaurant employee
QUINCY — A man is accused of pulling a knife on a Quincy restaurant employee after stealing tip money from the front counter. Rusbin Gamez-Rodriguez, 19, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, according to court records. Quincy police responded about 5 p.m. Monday to Tacos...
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Delivery driver’s dog safe after thief steals car during Broadway pick-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Delivery car rip-off: The dog ended up just fine but a delivery driver’s canine companion went...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
US 101 reopens after deadly crash involving dump truck near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — Two people were killed and two others were “seriously injured” in a head-on crash involving a commercial dump truck on US Route 101 near Shelton Wednesday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the dump truck rolled in the crash. Two other vehicles, a...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 12