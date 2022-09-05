Read full article on original website
Anna Moore
3d ago
looking right into the camera because they have no fear. They know if they get caught they will be let go or get a little smack on the wrist. So called justice is becoming a joke.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police identify 80-year-old N.J. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
An 80-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Egg Harbor Township, police said Thursday. The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, according to township police. A Honda Fit was making a left turn from Washington...
Lawrence, NJ cops arrest 2 after checks kept getting stolen from mail
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Two Willingboro men were arrested and charged with mail theft after an investigation into the theft of checks and fraud. In all of the cases reported checks were mailed from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes outside of either the Circle Branch post office on Business Route 1 (Brunswick Pike) or the Craven Lane post office along Route 206, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo.
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey
This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal
A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police. NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.
fox29.com
Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say
VINELAND, N.J. - A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim. According to investigators, the victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.Y. man had gun when arrested in Atlantic City shooting, police say
A Brooklyn man was armed when he was arrested last week in an Atlantic City shooting, police sadi. Neil Henry, 30, is charged in the daylight Aug. 28 shooting that wounded a man on Morris Avenue just before 1 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. An investigation by the Violent Crimes...
Police Searching for Missing 48-year-old Vineland, NJ, Man
Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local man. Police say Roberto Ocasio-Baez is 48 years old, Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'8" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen "wearing a white polo shirt with blue and black stripes...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Brooklyn, NY, Man Arrested for August Shooting
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Brooklyn has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month. The Atlantic City Police Department says 30-year-old Neil Henry was arrested on the Boardwalk on August 30th following a brief struggle with officers. According to police, the shooting happened two days...
Lower Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp. Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Little other information is given...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Former Barnegat Man Identified as Killer in 1991 NJ Cold Case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
NJ driver dies after crashing into garbage truck, almost hitting workers
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A driver died after crashing into a garbage truck, almost hitting workers who managed to get out of the way at the last possible moment. The truck was on Johnson Road in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu approached, according to Gloucester Township police.
Man, 34, dies after rear-ending garbage truck in NJ
A 34-year-old man died after he rear-ended a garbage truck with his vehicle Tuesday evening in New Jersey, authorities said.
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Garbage collector sees speeding car approaching, pushes coworker to safety: report
It sounds like something out of a movie, where one heroic move might have saved someone’s life. According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, a worker on the back of a garbage truck shoved his coworker out of the way when he noticed a car heading straight for them in Sicklerville, Camden County.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3