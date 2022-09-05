Read full article on original website
Sillars to serve out vacant term on Wausau School Board
The Wausau School Board on Tuesday voted to appoint local businessman Cory Sillars to fill a board position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. The board did so after interviewing three of the four candidates who advanced to the final round. Lo resigned her position on June 27, citing...
Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point. The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.
New hire at UWSP completes compliment of sworn officers
The police department at UW-Stevens Point has sworn in a new officer---and with it, the department is fully staffed.
Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest. Nominations for the contest are...
NCHC announced it would be closing the Community Corner Clubhouse. Then everyone start talking.
Craig Lauber is 36. He’s starting to wonder where it is he will go next year. For nearly nine years, Lauber rarely left the house. He’d go out once per month, but otherwise his social anxiety made leaving the house a seemingly impossible task. After a suicide attempt...
Henrietta V. Gilmeister, 87
Henrietta V. Gilmeister, 87, of Stevens Point, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Aspirus St. Michael’s Hospital. Henrietta was born May 14, 1935, in the town of Franzen. She was the daughter of Henry and Laura (Stroik) Mlodik. On August 4, 1956, Henrietta was united in marriage to Leonard E. Gilmeister at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2003.
VFW installs new post named for Amherst native
A local group of veterans has created a Stevens Point-based VFW post in honor of a young soldier who died in Iraq.
Gehin challenges conflict of interest accusations
On Tuesday, Water Commissioner Joe Gehin, the former DPW director currently employed by a consulting firm doing business with Wausau, rejected any question of impropriety related to his presence during deliberations in which the contracts and extension for his employer are under discussion. “For the record, there was no conflict...
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022
LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
‘Lit’ nighttime art show returns to sculpture park
The Stevens Point Sculpture Park is getting ready to get “Lit.”. The 25-acre park will be the site of its second annual LIT celebration—a chance for the public to see the park in a new light, with an evening event featuring illuminated sculptures, live dance, and a film debut. Refreshments will be available onsite.
Portage Co. man will spend five years behind bars for break-in
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - A Portage County man was sentenced to five years behind bars for breaking into a Stevens Point home, threatening a person with a firearm, and discharging the firearm. Justin L. Salazar, 31, will spend five years of initial confinement followed by eight years of extended supervision.
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place. Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible...
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
Bridge deck removal to result in closure of I-39 in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY – During the next two weeks, motorists will encounter overnight full closures of I-39 at the US 10/WIS 66 interchange in Portage County as crews remove the southern portion of the bridge deck. North- and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. on Sept....
Stevens Point man sentenced to prison in armed burglary
A 31-year-old Stevens Point man will spend five years in prison for breaking into a home, threatening a resident at gunpoint and firing his weapon twice, according to a news release from Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Justin L. Salazar was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County Circuit Court. In...
Former WAOW Anchor to be Remembered Today
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Funeral services will be held this afternoon for Neena Pacholke, the former WAOW TV news anchor and reporter who died last weekend. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 PM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Weston, located near DC Everest Senior High, with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Cold case solved: Inmate charged in 1985 Wisconsin Rapids murder
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday a man has been charged with murder in a 37-year-old cold case.
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle. Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
