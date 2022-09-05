Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin ranks as the most expensive place in Texas to buy a house, per square foot
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking to buy a home in Austin, you might want to hold onto your piggybank because it will cost you a pretty cent. A recent study ranked Austin as one of the most expensive cities to buy a home in the U.S., per square foot.
Hot Texas housing market cooling off
After the pandemic drove Texas home prices to new heights, it seems the housing market is starting to cool off as there are now more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since Fall 2020, the Texas Tribune reported on Labor Day. Overall home sales in Texas have...
In a major shift, corporate investors are backing out of the real estate market
Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction — but in Austin, Texas, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out …
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
Frozen pop maker one step closer to building $39 million facility in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A West Virginia frozen treat company is one step closer to setting up shop in Lockhart. On Sept. 6, the Lockhart City Council approved a five-year property tax incentive plan for The Ziegenfelder Corporation, maker of Budget Saver Twin Pops. According to a report by the...
Asking Price $12 Million, This Amazing Panoramic Views Estate in Jonestown offers Extreme High End Interior Finishes
The Estate in Jonestown, a stunning estate constructed and situated at the end and hilltop area of The Peninsula on North Lake Shore Lake Travis is now available for sale. This home located at 16904 Regatta Cv, Jonestown, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call K. C. Whetstone (Phone: 512-431-1222) & Colt Whetstone (Phone: 512-924-2658) at Keller Williams Realty-RR WC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
Co-op housing could be one way to handle Austin's affordability crisis
AUSTIN, Texas — As housing costs soar in Austin, a cooperative housing developer and coach for the City of Austin say that interest in cooperative housing is increasing. Cooperative housing is where several residents live together collaboratively, sharing rent and other resources. “We do shared meals, three times a...
As drought improves, we shift into drier weather pattern
Humidity drops this weekend to make the afternoon heat more comfortable, and aid overnight lows in dropping into the 60s. -- David Yeomans
SpaceX Reportedly Planning To Build $43M Facility In Bastrop
SpaceX is reportedly building a facility in Bastrop County. CEO Elon Musk hasn’t made any formal announcement, but recent job postings and filings with the state provide some clues as to what’s up. The California-based company makes spacecraft and satellite communications tech, and launches its own spacecraft and...
Developers reveal plans for Austin skyscraper expected to become tallest building in Texas
Developers are taking the wraps off their plans for a skyscraper in Austin and when it’s done, it will be the tallest building in Texas. It’s called the Waterline
Georgetown: Molto Properties Breaks Ground on Blue Springs Business Park
Georgetown (Williamson County) – A Chicago-based developer has broken ground on a 604,064-square-foot industrial project. Molto Properties under the entity Blue Springs Business Park, LLC. is constructing Blue Springs Business Park, which will consist of three cross-dock and rear-load buildings ranging in size from 124,914 to 310,366 square feet.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Leander is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Austin area
LEANDER, Texas — The Austin area is booming – but few places are growing as fast as Leander. Leander has history going back more than 10,000 years. It's first-known resident, lovingly named the "Leanderthal Lady," is one of the earliest and best-preserved archeological finds in the country. Fast-forward...
Leander is booming as the Austin area continues to grow
The Austin area is booming. But few places are growing as fast as Leander.
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
Soon to be tallest tower in Texas breaks ground downtown
Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026. The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:
City of Leander officially enters Phase 4 water restrictions due to pipeline leak, future repairs
LEANDER, Texas — City of Leander residents now need to step up water conservation. A crack in a pipeline coming from Lake Travis has been leaking about a million gallons of water per day since early August. That water goes from the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) to...
City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
Travel nightmare: Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials say power has been restored after an outage at the Barbara Jordan Terminal. All roadways have now reopened and flights have resumed after a ground stop was issued for all arriving and departing flights at around 5:30 a.m. Travelers are asked to continue...
