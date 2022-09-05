ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

lavacacountytoday.com

Hot Texas housing market cooling off

After the pandemic drove Texas home prices to new heights, it seems the housing market is starting to cool off as there are now more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since Fall 2020, the Texas Tribune reported on Labor Day. Overall home sales in Texas have...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking Price $12 Million, This Amazing Panoramic Views Estate in Jonestown offers Extreme High End Interior Finishes

The Estate in Jonestown, a stunning estate constructed and situated at the end and hilltop area of The Peninsula on North Lake Shore Lake Travis is now available for sale. This home located at 16904 Regatta Cv, Jonestown, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call K. C. Whetstone (Phone: 512-431-1222) & Colt Whetstone (Phone: 512-924-2658) at Keller Williams Realty-RR WC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
JONESTOWN, TX
KVUE

Co-op housing could be one way to handle Austin's affordability crisis

AUSTIN, Texas — As housing costs soar in Austin, a cooperative housing developer and coach for the City of Austin say that interest in cooperative housing is increasing. Cooperative housing is where several residents live together collaboratively, sharing rent and other resources. “We do shared meals, three times a...
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

SpaceX Reportedly Planning To Build $43M Facility In Bastrop

SpaceX is reportedly building a facility in Bastrop County. CEO Elon Musk hasn’t made any formal announcement, but recent job postings and filings with the state provide some clues as to what’s up. The California-based company makes spacecraft and satellite communications tech, and launches its own spacecraft and...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
virtualbx.com

Georgetown: Molto Properties Breaks Ground on Blue Springs Business Park

Georgetown (Williamson County) – A Chicago-based developer has broken ground on a 604,064-square-foot industrial project. Molto Properties under the entity Blue Springs Business Park, LLC. is constructing Blue Springs Business Park, which will consist of three cross-dock and rear-load buildings ranging in size from 124,914 to 310,366 square feet.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Austin area

LEANDER, Texas — The Austin area is booming – but few places are growing as fast as Leander. Leander has history going back more than 10,000 years. It's first-known resident, lovingly named the "Leanderthal Lady," is one of the earliest and best-preserved archeological finds in the country. Fast-forward...
LEANDER, TX
LoneStar 92

Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa

New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Soon to be tallest tower in Texas  breaks ground downtown

Standing at 1,022 feet near the intersection of Waller Creek and Lady Bird Lake, a mixed-use high rise called Waterline is set to open in late 2026. The 74-story building will be more than 300 feet taller than the Independent, Austin's tallest, and 20 feet taller than the state's current champ, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in downtown Houston. Features:
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Round Rock considering license plate-reading cameras

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Round Rock City Council will consider whether or not to install Flock Safety Cameras. The license plate-reading cameras have been a hot topic in Central Texas this summer. Buda's city council has already pumped the brakes on bringing the cameras to town.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Travel nightmare: Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials say power has been restored after an outage at the Barbara Jordan Terminal. All roadways have now reopened and flights have resumed after a ground stop was issued for all arriving and departing flights at around 5:30 a.m. Travelers are asked to continue...
AUSTIN, TX

