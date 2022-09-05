Read full article on original website
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
4 dead in New Hampshire after SUV collides with van
Four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a van carrying three people, a New Hampshire police department said Sunday. Rollinsford Police said the crash on Portland Avenue was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say an eastbound SUV crossed into oncoming traffic....
New Hampshire man dies after being shot by deputy in North Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday night after being shot by a York County sheriff's deputy in North Waterboro. Deputies responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. for a "reported disturbance," York County Sheriff William King said in a release. NEWS CENTER...
WMTW
NH man shot, killed by deputy following struggle in North Waterboro, authorities say
WATERBORO, Maine — The State Attorney General's Office said there have been six shootings involving police since June. The latest happened in the town of North Waterboro. York Country Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home at 99 Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. for a reported disturbance.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
WMUR.com
Former Greenland bus driver indicted on one count of cyberstalking
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former school bus driveraccused of stalking and threatening a Greenland child has been indicted on one count of cyberstalking by a grand jury. The indictment alleges Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, provided cellphones to the child to communicate with him, placed GPS tracking devices on the parents' vehicles and walked around the boy's home on numerous occasions.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.The victims in the Caravan were identified as 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Same Kamszik. They were all from South Berwick, Maine. The identity of the Subaru driver is being held pending notification of next of kin. No further information on the crash is currently available.
whdh.com
Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
WMUR.com
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
WMTW
Reckless driving caused two-car crash in Rollinsford that killed 4, police say
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m Sunday night. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
WMUR.com
Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WGME
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case
EPPING, N.H. — Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result. Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and...
Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
laconiadailysun.com
Intoxicated driver arrested after crashing, attempting to hide on Weirs Blvd
LACONIA — A Massachusetts driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday morning after speeding, crashing a car, and then attempting to hide from police on Weirs Boulevard. A Laconia police officer reported a sedan speeding at over 80 miles per hour past them on...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
