ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollinsford, NH

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

4 dead in New Hampshire after SUV collides with van

Four people died after a sport utility vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a van carrying three people, a New Hampshire police department said Sunday. Rollinsford Police said the crash on Portland Avenue was reported about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say an eastbound SUV crossed into oncoming traffic....
ROLLINSFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Rollinsford, NH
Accidents
State
New Hampshire State
Rollinsford, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Rollinsford, NH
City
Strafford, NH
WMUR.com

Former Greenland bus driver indicted on one count of cyberstalking

GREENLAND, N.H. — The former school bus driveraccused of stalking and threatening a Greenland child has been indicted on one count of cyberstalking by a grand jury. The indictment alleges Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, provided cellphones to the child to communicate with him, placed GPS tracking devices on the parents' vehicles and walked around the boy's home on numerous occasions.
GREENLAND, NH
CBS Boston

4 killed in Rollinsford, New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Four people were killed Sunday night during a crash in New Hampshire. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Portland Ave. in the area of Toll Road in Rollinsford.Rollinsford Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. The man driving the Subaru and a man who was a passenger in the Dodge were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the man driving the Dodge and another man who was a passenger in the vehicle were both transported to an area hospital and later died.The victims in the Caravan were identified as 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Same Kamszik. They were all from South Berwick, Maine. The identity of the Subaru driver is being held pending notification of next of kin. No further information on the crash is currently available. 
ROLLINSFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Forester#Suv#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Dover Fire Department#Maine Fire#New Hampshire Office
whdh.com

Car crashes into CVS in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Concord, New Hampshire were called to help a driver that crashed into a CVS Monday night. The car drove all the way into the store on Hall Street, shattering the glass of sliding doors. Firefighters were able to remove the Subaru with Massachusetts plates. Neither the driver nor the people in the store were hurt.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WMUR.com

Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
WGME

3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
CBS Boston

Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy